Tuesday, Jan. 31
4:40 p.m. – Animal abuse/neglect, 13931 Jamestown St. An animal neglect report was made and being investigated.
5:11 p.m. – Other investigation, 13931 Jamestown St.
Thursday, Feb. 2
9:15 a.m. – Medical, 14030 Guildford St.
3:43 p.m. – Narcotics possession, Tractor Supply. Party arrested was contacted for shoplifting and was found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
3:45 p.m. – Disturbance, Waverly Middle School.
3:47 p.m. – Traffic other, Amberly Rd. and Canongate Rd.
4:03 p.m. – Suspicious person, 9620 N. 140th St.
Friday, Feb. 3
3:46 a.m. – Suspicious vehicle, N. 149th St. and Folkestone St.
1:46 p.m. – Traffic other, N. 144th St. and US Hwy 6.
Saturday, Feb. 4
4:13 p.m. – Incident, N. 148th Rd. and Amberly Rd.
Sunday, Feb. 5
5:03 p.m. – Disturbance, 13601 Energy Way overpass storage.
Monday, Feb. 6
8:47 a.m. – Disturbance, 11946 N. 143rd St.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
6:30 p.m. – Incident, Mattison Lindweld.
9:12 p.m. – Special service other, N. 148th St. and Amberly Rd.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
6:32 a.m. – Alarm commercial, Horizon Bank south branch.
2:45 p.m. – Incident, 14321 Ivanhoe St.