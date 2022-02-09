Shakers property bought by Lincoln Auto Auction owner

WAVERLY – Shakers has a new owner, but he declined to reveal any plans for the property.
Phil Durst, owner of Durst Motor Company and the Lincoln Auto Auction adjacent to the Shakers property, bought the former strip club and closed on the property on Monday. He paid $750,000. The Lancaster County Assessor’s valuation on the property in 2021 was $362,400.
“We wanted to own that piece of property, is the nicest way to put it,” he said. “It’s basically that simple.”
He said Tuesday that he has no current plans for the property, but he bought it as a long-term investment. He said it was a “choice” piece of property because of its proximity to the Interstate 80 interchange with Highway 6.
“This is the first exit into Lincoln, so now down the road, we’ll be able to develop it,” Durst said.
The only plans Durst has for the property at the moment is to begin talks with the City of Waverly to determine how to best make use of the land.
A potential hindrance to a development project, he said, is the lack of a sewer and water line running west to the property along Highway 6, so he would need the City’s support to have the infrastructure installed. He said the Lincoln Auto Auction sources its water from a nearby well.
“We’re going to sit down with (the City) and just map out what maybe the best use is for this property down the road,” he said. “I think if everybody works together, it always comes out more successful.”
The Shakers purchase isn’t Durst’s first foray into real estate. He said he owns a number of other commercial properties, some as far away as North Carolina.
“I don’t have a lot by any means, but the pieces I got are pretty choice pieces,” he said.
Waverly annexed the property in 2005, and a number of disputes between its ownership and the City Council over regulating the business followed. Shakers closed permanently in June 2020 when the pandemic cut into its revenue.
Durst said he doesn’t have plans to demolish the building – whatever he chooses to do with the property will be determined after his talks with the City.
“Getting this thing bought is going to open the door for the city of Waverly, I believe,” he said. “We’d like to have something nice out there.”
Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.