Shakers property bought by Lincoln Auto Auction owner

WAVERLY – Shakers has a new owner, but he declined to reveal any plans for the property.

Phil Durst, owner of Durst Motor Company and the Lincoln Auto Auction adjacent to the Shakers property, bought the former strip club and closed on the property on Monday. He paid $750,000. The Lancaster County Assessor’s valuation on the property in 2021 was $362,400.

“We wanted to own that piece of property, is the nicest way to put it,” he said. “It’s basically that simple.”

He said Tuesday that he has no current plans for the property, but he bought it as a long-term investment. He said it was a “choice” piece of property because of its proximity to the Interstate 80 interchange with Highway 6.

“This is the first exit into Lincoln, so now down the road, we’ll be able to develop it,” Durst said.

The only plans Durst has for the property at the moment is to begin talks with the City of Waverly to determine how to best make use of the land.

