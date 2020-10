KEARNEY – Raymond Central freshman Sophia Schultz got a chance to run at the Nebraska State Cross Country Championships in Kearney for the first time in her career on Oct. 23.

Frigid conditions greeted the Class C runners as they took to the line to compete in the 5K race held at the Kearney Country Club on Friday afternoon.

Schultz finished in 81st place after completing the course with a time of 22:57.