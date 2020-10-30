Schroeder earns Class B medal

KEARNEY – Waverly senior cross country competitor Conrad Schroeder finished three seconds ahead of Alexander Kennedy of Omaha Skutt Catholic to finish in 15th place on a frigid afternoon at the NSAA State Cross Country Championships held at the Kearney Country Club on Oct. 23.

Schroeder crossed the finish line in 17:07, his best time of the season.

Schroeder just missed out on earning a medal last season after finishing 18th with a time of 17:15. Schroeder also qualified as a sophomore.

Sophomore teammate Jarrett Ballinger also turned in a solid performance after posting a time of 17:54 over the 5K course, good enough for a 52nd place finish.

On the girls side, it was freshman Millie Waldo taking on the course and conditions in Kearney.

Waldo ended up in 41st place while competing in her first ever state meet after crossing the finish line with a time of 21:17.