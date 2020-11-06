 Skip to main content
Schreiber, Larsen earn FFA American Degrees
Waverly FFA American Degrees

WAVERLY – Danielle Schreiber, daughter of parents Chris and the late Dan Schreiber, and Mickayla Larsen, daughter of Vickie and Todd Larsen, received their American Degrees on Oct. 28. This virtual ceremony took place at the 93rd National FFA convention.

As the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization, the American FFA Degree shows an FFA member’s dedication to his or her chapter and state FFA association. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA career.

The requirements to earn the American FFA Degree are set forth in the National FFA Constitution. To be eligible to receive the American FFA Degree, members must meet qualifications such as receiving a State FFA Degree, holding active membership for the past three years, completing secondary instruction in an agricultural education program and operating an outstanding supervised agricultural experience program. Community service, leadership abilities and outstanding scholastic achievement are also required.

All applications are submitted to the National FFA Organization after approval of a member’s state association. After review by national staff, the National FFA Board of Directors approve qualified candidates to receive the American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention and Expo.

