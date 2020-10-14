School board in lockdown as stadium updates presented

“$445,000 for lights seems like a lot for lights that already work,” Worrell said.

Board Member Scott Claycomb also felt that the storage shed cost of $128,000 was a lot. Phelan said that these numbers had a little bit of padding a safety net and that it will probably actually cost about $120,000.

Board Member Cheryl Landon said she felt that these renovations were important to students and would make their students proud. She also said that the stadium needs to be on the same level as schools around Waverly.

“If you want to have something that’s comparable to schools around us, you don’t want to have a Babette when you wanted a Barbie,” Landon said.

Gatewood said that if the board wanted to potentially get bids out by January and break ground by April, a decision needed to be made by the next board meeting on Nov. 2, but the sooner the better.

Worrell said that the board was trying to learn more information about the project before they can make any decisions.

The board also heard a presentation from County Commissioner Rick Vest about rerouting the truck traffic on Amberly Road to Fletcher Road. In order to do that, the project would involve paving Fletcher Road.