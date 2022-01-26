Rourke’s dream of competing for Huskers fulfilled after first meet

“Being able to perform under that pressure was something that made it more special,” she said.

Rourke’s performance against BYU likely increased her chance to compete in upcoming meets for the Huskers, who were scheduled to host Illinois on Jan. 20 before COVID-19 issues within the Illini program led to a postponement of the meet. NU will next compete at Iowa on Jan. 29.

The goal, Rourke says, is to contribute on floor exercise the rest of the season.

Being the only native Nebraskan on the roster – and just the second in-state gymnast to compete for NU since the 2016 season – Rourke has a deep connection with the Husker program. She remembers going to meets at Devaney and being wowed by the competition and the energy.

“I thought it was the coolest thing ever going out there and seeing all these girls have so much fun,” Rourke said.

It was a friend’s birthday party at a gym that sparked Rourke’s interest in the sport as a little kid. She begged her mom to sign her up for classes. That was the first step of many to becoming a Husker.