Riptide win 10U State Tournament in exciting fashion

WAVERLY- After starting 0-2 at the 10U Nebraska AAA State Tournament, the Waverly Riptide Blue Team was able to rattle off five straight wins to win state on July 9 and 10. Their wins included an 11-2 victory over Panthers 10U, a 12-0 win against Millard United Legends Red 10U, a 15-6 victory against Millard United Legends Blue 10U, an 11-5 win over Papillion StormChasers 10U, and then a 9-8 victory over the Kearney Cubs in the title game.

“We knew what we were capable of and we had done so well in tournaments throughout the season,” Waverly Riptide Coach Shawn Ekwall said. “We still had a lot of pitching left so we regrouped and on Saturday morning things just started to click and the offense really started to pick it up.”

The most exciting game for the Riptide was the Championship game against the Kearney Cubs. It came down to a double play that was made by Kaden Kohles on a line shot that was hit to him at shortstop.

Prior to that play, the Cubs were mounting a comeback with three runs in the sixth and looked to have all the momentum in their favor.

“They were just a good hitting team and we knew they would come back on us,” Ekwall said. “The ending was really thrilling with them hitting a line drive to our shortstop and then he doubled up the runner at second. The kids were very excited and it was just cool to see the game end like that.”

In the game, Waverly never trailed at any point. A big reason for that was Riptide knocked in four runs in the top of the first.

Kaden Kohles and Jett Schere started the game off with singles to right and left field. Getting home on a groundout by Bryson Roberts to the shortstop was Kohles and then Turner McIntire singled to center to put Waverly up 2-0.

Scoring the Riptide’s third run of the contest was McIntire on a wild pitch and then Camden Ballinger doubled to center driving in the final run of the inning.

A pair of balls that got away from the catcher at home allowed Walker Demkey and Nick Jackson to cross the plate in the second. This helped give the Riptide a 6-2 edge.

After being held scoreless in the third, Waverly was able to put up one run in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings.

Coming up with two hits and two RBIs in the win was McIntire, while Karter Allen, Ballinger, and Bryson Roberts all had one run batted in.

Starting the game as the pitcher was Kohles who went three innings, gave up three earned runs, and had six strikeouts. Going one inning and giving up three earned runs was McIntire and Brock Isaacs pitched two innings, gave up two earned runs, and had one strikeout.

In the semifinals, the Riptide took on the Papillion StormChasers. Waverly kept the offense rolling with 11 runs scored and winning by six.

With the score tied at 1-1, the Riptide broke the game open in the top of the fourth with five runs. Brendon Walker drove in two of the runs with a double to center and then Landon Ekwall hit a three run homer to left field to put Waverly ahead 6-1.

The Riptide were really able to put the clamps on the game with four more runs in their last at-bat in the top of the sixth.

Brendon Walker scored the first run of the inning by stealing home and then a single from Ekwall knocked in the second run and made it 9-1. A steal by Ekwall on a passed ball and then a single from Kohles to right field put Waverly in front by 10 runs.

Driving in four runs on two hits in the game was Ekwall and Walker had three hits and two RBIs. Finishing with two hits and one run batted in was Kohles.

Walker started the game and went 3.1 innings, gave up one earned run, and had two strikeouts. Pitching 1.2 innings, with no earned runs, and three strikeouts was Kohles, and Roberts pitched one inning and surrendered four earned runs.

On Saturday, the Riptide started their comeback with an 11-2 victory over Panthers 10U. Waverly was able to score in every inning, with one in the first, four in the second, one in the third, and then five in the fourth.

Ending up with two hits and two RBIs in the victory was Roberts and Ekwall. Finishing with one run batted in was Allen, Walker Demkey, Walker, McIntire, and Kohles.

Going three innings, giving up two earned runs, and striking out three batters was Walker, while Bock Isaacs pitched one inning, gave up no earned runs, and had three strikeouts.

From their opening win Saturday, the Riptide were able to shut out Millard United Legends Red and gave up only two hits. Teaming up for the shutout was Kohles who went three innings and had three strikeouts and McIntire pitched one inning.

Knocking in two hits and three runs batted in were Isaacs and Demkey and Walker both had two RBIs. Finishing with one run batted in were Ekwall, Ballinger, McIntire, and Roberts.

The final win for Waverly on Saturday came against Millard United Legends Blue by nine runs. In the game, the Riptide scored in every inning as they did in their previous games on the day.

Leading Waverly with two hits and two runs batted in were Schere, McIntire, Ballinger, and Allen. Kohles, Roberts, and Walker all had one RBI and at least one hit.

For the season the Waverly Riptide Blue finished with a record of 40-13-3.