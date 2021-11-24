Raymond man turns hobby into successful business

RAYMOND – It started with just one table.

The Monroe family had moved into a new home and wanted something special to put in its dining room. So, Tom Monroe set out to build a table for his family.

His woodworking skills weren’t professional and everything he knew was self-taught, but he was still pleased with the result.

The 32-year-old posted a photo of his creation on Facebook, and the orders started flowing in. Thus, West Mill Design Co. was born.

West Mill Design is a local business based near Raymond that creates handmade, custom furniture pieces, specializing in dining room sets.

“It was a hobby and then some people started ordering things, and I just assumed that was all it would be,” Monroe said.

But he couldn’t have been more wrong. West Mill Design has doubled its customer base each year since it opened in 2017. This year alone, Monroe has built more than 150 dining sets.

“It has grown far beyond anything me or my wife would have ever expected,” he said.