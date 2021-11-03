Raymond girls on state champion mountain bike team

MALCOLM – Two Raymond teenagers are members of the Lancaster Composite Mountain Bike Team that recently won the 2021 State Championship of Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League at Branched Oak Lake on Oct. 23.
Nettie Lunquist of Raymond, a home school student, is one of the freshmen racers on the team made up of Lancaster County residents. Mischa Lunquist, also of Raymond, is also a team member.
The Lancaster Composite Mountain Bike Team claimed the 2021 State Championship following a four-race season of the Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League. The final race was held Oct. 23 at Branched Oak Lake where the team celebrated their overall team award as well as multiple individual category point leaders.
Varsity racer Seth Tellinghuisen of Lincoln East High School set the pace for the composite team by placing first at each of the four race venues of the season. Tellinghuisen participated in the league as a senior with the aim of joining a collegiate cycling team after graduation.
Other racers for Lancaster Composite claiming a category leader jersey included JV racers Nigel Chapman (Lincoln East) and Audrey Saksena (Lincoln East), sophomore racer Jamison Hoffman (Malcolm) as well as freshman racers Will Peters (Lincoln Southwest) and Nettie Lunquist (home school). The team fielded 17 athletes between sixth and 12th grade from Lincoln, Malcolm, Raymond and Hickman this season.
The Lancaster Composite Mountain Bike team welcomes any student from within Lancaster County including Lincoln public or parochial schools, Malcolm, Raymond, Waverly, Norris, Crete, Freeman, Milford, Palmyra, Raymond Central, Wilber Clatonia public schools or home school students. Students can sign-up for the 2022 season next June.
Coach Jesse Poore encourages interested parents to email the team with questions at LancasterMBT@gmail.com or find team information on Facebook. Additional information about the Nebraska League is available at www.nebraskamtb.com.
The Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League was founded in 2019 as an Emergent League of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). The league facilitates the development of high school and middle school teams/clubs
for grades 6-12 and provide the education, training, licensing and insurance for coaches and volunteers. The league also sponsors high-quality mountain bike events and races that emphasize the value of participation, camaraderie, positive sporting behavior and well-being over competition.
The Nebraska League is a participating member of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association.