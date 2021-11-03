Raymond girls on state champion mountain bike team

MALCOLM – Two Raymond teenagers are members of the Lancaster Composite Mountain Bike Team that recently won the 2021 State Championship of Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League at Branched Oak Lake on Oct. 23.

Nettie Lunquist of Raymond, a home school student, is one of the freshmen racers on the team made up of Lancaster County residents. Mischa Lunquist, also of Raymond, is also a team member.

The Lancaster Composite Mountain Bike Team claimed the 2021 State Championship following a four-race season of the Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League. The final race was held Oct. 23 at Branched Oak Lake where the team celebrated their overall team award as well as multiple individual category point leaders.

Varsity racer Seth Tellinghuisen of Lincoln East High School set the pace for the composite team by placing first at each of the four race venues of the season. Tellinghuisen participated in the league as a senior with the aim of joining a collegiate cycling team after graduation.

