Raymond family finds stress-free success in tie dyeing

RAYMOND – Unfolding a tie dyed t-shirt is like opening a present every day.

And for Meagan Brandt and her two children, Everly and Owen Korger, they now get to open new presents every day with their tie dye business, O & E Creations.

“It’s such a surprise every time you open a tie dye because you don’t really know what it’s going to look like,” Brandt said.

In spring 2020, Brandt had been laid off due to the pandemic and Everly and Owen were at home learning online because Raymond Central Elementary in Valparaiso was shut down. Going a little stir crazy as most families throughout the country, Brandt, Everly and Owen picked up tie dyeing after one of Brandt’s aunts dropped off an old kit.

After experimenting with a few shirts and seeing how much fun all three of them were having, 10-year-old Owen had the idea to sell the shirts.

“I had started to do some research, because the tie dye that we had used was craft store dye and so it wasn’t like the best quality,” Brandt said. “We wanted to be sure that if we were going to sell them (the tie dyed items) they were going to last a long time.”