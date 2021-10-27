Raymond Central Softball players earn All-Conference Selections

This postseason, the Raymond Central Softball Team faired well, with eight different players earning Capitol Conference Selections. They are Kynzee McFadden, Rachel Potter, Sierra Springer, Bailey Grant, Abbie Hudson, Maddie Peterson, Cali Springer, and Lizzie Potter.

The Mustang’s two first-team selections were pitcher McFadden and shortstop Rachel Potter. Both were crucial pieces to the team’s success.

On the mound, McFadden registered 139.2 innings for Raymond Central, had a 16-6 record, 182 strikeouts, and an ERA of 3.995. She was equally impressive with her bat, where she had a .534 batting average, 57 RBIs, and 13 home runs.

Rachel Potter dazzled with her glove, with a .978 fielding percentage and only two errors committed on the entire season. With her bat, she had a .455 batting average, 23 RBIs, eight home runs, and a slugging percentage of .455.

Second-team selections for the Mustangs were centerfielder Springer, catcher Grant, third baseman Hudson, left fielder Peterson, right fielder Springer, and first baseman Lizzie Potter.

Congratulations to all the girls on your selections and for another year of great softball at Raymond Central.