Raymond artist gives park backboards fresh new look 

RAYMOND – Cindy Robbins thought updating the backboards of the basketball hoops at the park in Raymond would be a weekend project.

As it turns out, it takes a lot longer to do something like that – over a month.

On Oct. 3, Robbins and her husband, Frank, took down the backboards, which Robbins and artist Maurice Liedtke thought were too rusted and old to be taken down.

Liedtke watched the couple as they took down the ugly, deteriorated boards in amazement. Robbins said she wanted Liedtke to paint the backboards so they would no longer be an “eyesore” to the park.

Liedtke, who has done various commissions throughout the area including the mural at Bakers Candies in Greenwood, agreed to the project and began coming up with ideas while Robbins worked on removing the rust from the boards.

Once Robbins completed the metal refurbishment and painted it white, Liedtke started her portion of the project. She primed the boards and began implementing her design.

With several ideas in her head, she decided she wanted to relate the depiction to the title of the park. However, the park really had no title. Liedtke said with two parks in town, this park was “the park in the middle of town.”