Raymond artist gives park backboards fresh new look 

RAYMOND – Cindy Robbins thought updating the backboards of the basketball hoops at the park in Raymond would be a weekend project.
As it turns out, it takes a lot longer to do something like that – over a month.
On Oct. 3, Robbins and her husband, Frank, took down the backboards, which Robbins and artist Maurice Liedtke thought were too rusted and old to be taken down.
Liedtke watched the couple as they took down the ugly, deteriorated boards in amazement. Robbins said she wanted Liedtke to paint the backboards so they would no longer be an “eyesore” to the park.
Liedtke, who has done various commissions throughout the area including the mural at Bakers Candies in Greenwood, agreed to the project and began coming up with ideas while Robbins worked on removing the rust from the boards.
Once Robbins completed the metal refurbishment and painted it white, Liedtke started her portion of the project. She primed the boards and began implementing her design.
With several ideas in her head, she decided she wanted to relate the depiction to the title of the park. However, the park really had no title. Liedtke said with two parks in town, this park was “the park in the middle of town.”
Her oldest son Teddy said he had always called it Raymond School Park because it was the location of the former school in Raymond which was removed in the 1960s. Liedtke and Robbins thought about naming it after a principal, but they could not find any principals for the former school. They also thought about naming it after an influential member of the community.
Finally, the pair decided on Old School Park, which influenced her design, Liedtke said.
She used dark blue to light blue gradient for the base color of the board, which she spray painted over painters tape criss-crossing along the board to create a net-like look. She then used a bright orange to create the rectangle on the backboard. With white lettering spelling out Raymond, the boards were complete.
It took Liedtke 14 cans of spray paint to complete, including the clear, protective layer to maintain the boards despite harsh weather.
Robbins and her husband were able to put the boards back up on Nov. 14. Both Robbins and Liedtke said they have seen more activity at the park since the boards were completed.
“Ever since the backboards went up, we have seen so many kids over here,” Liedtke said.
Liedtke said seeing others use the basketball hoop and enjoy the art makes her feel awesome. For Robbins, the hoops give a sense of community satisfaction.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!