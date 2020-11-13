Projected winners in village board races

CERESCO – There are several newcomers and a handful of incumbents who are projected to lead their local villages after being elected as members of their village boards of trustees in the General Election.

Two newcomers join one incumbent on the Village Board of Trustees in Ceresco, according to unofficial election results. Justin Eggelston received 230 votes, putting him at the top in the hotly-contested race. Eggelston was followed by incumbent Toni Rupe with 200 votes and challenger Shawn Ruble with 166.

There were seven candidates on the ballot for the three seats on the village board in Ceresco. The other candidates were Larry Wendt, who received 152 votes, Larry Prososki with 142 votes, Kelsey White with 140 votes and Ray Polak with 103 votes. There were 18 ballots cast for scattered write-ins.

The unofficial results show that incumbent Jim Rezac will retain his seat on the Valparaiso Village Board. He received 229 votes. He will be joined by Beverly Bartek, who received 217 votes, and Jeffrey Draper, who received 171 votes. A total of 167 votes were cast for declared write-in Kim Turnwall. Cindy Elliott received 96 votes. Thirteen votes were cast for scattered write-ins.