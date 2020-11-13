Projected winners in village board races

CERESCO – There are several newcomers and a handful of incumbents who are projected to lead their local villages after being elected as members of their village boards of trustees in the General Election.
Two newcomers join one incumbent on the Village Board of Trustees in Ceresco, according to unofficial election results. Justin Eggelston received 230 votes, putting him at the top in the hotly-contested race. Eggelston was followed by incumbent Toni Rupe with 200 votes and challenger Shawn Ruble with 166.
There were seven candidates on the ballot for the three seats on the village board in Ceresco. The other candidates were Larry Wendt, who received 152 votes, Larry Prososki with 142 votes, Kelsey White with 140 votes and Ray Polak with 103 votes. There were 18 ballots cast for scattered write-ins.
The unofficial results show that incumbent Jim Rezac will retain his seat on the Valparaiso Village Board. He received 229 votes. He will be joined by Beverly Bartek, who received 217 votes, and Jeffrey Draper, who received 171 votes. A total of 167 votes were cast for declared write-in Kim Turnwall. Cindy Elliott received 96 votes. Thirteen votes were cast for scattered write-ins.
In Cass County, three village board races were contested, with more candidates than open seats. In Eagle, the three open seats will be filled by Dan Meier, Jenn Caylor and Travis Morre, according to unofficial results. Meier received 309 votes, followed by Caylor with 267 and Moore with 252. Two other candidates were also on the ballot. Gayle Butch Schukei received 231 votes and Marcus Hochstein received 150 votes. Scattered write-ins received 16 votes.
Former Greenwood village board member Roger Kubik led the candidates with 199 votes, followed closely by incumbent Kevin Gerlach with 196 votes. The third place vote-earner was Lynn Ahlman, who received 107 votes to put her on the board. Her husband, Nathan Ahlman, received 76 votes. There were 45 votes for scattered write-ins.
Alvo voters chose two of three candidates for their village board. Gary Marcoe received 38 votes, followed by Larry Langer with 31. Eleven voters cast their ballots for Karen Morgan. Eight votes were placed for scattered write-ins.
Raymond and Davey voters in Lancaster County cast their votes for village board members as well. In Raymond, four candidates were vying for three seats. The unofficial results show Franklin G. Robbins received the most votes with 69. There was tie between incumbent Zachariah Brown and Rebecca A. Bowen, who both tallied 57 votes each to tie for second place. The fourth place candidate was Terry G. Brown with 50 votes. There were three votes cast for scattered write-ins.
In Davey there were three candidates for three spots on the board. James E. Kaiser received 85 votes, followed by Duane E. Edstrom with 80. Mark Fredrickson garnered 74 votes. Eleven ovals were blackened for scattered write-ins.
All results remain unofficial until local election officials certify the results, which will be at a later date.
