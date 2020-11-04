Projected winners in contested village board races

WAVERLY – There are several newcomers and a handful of incumbents who will lead their local villages after being elected as members of their village boards of trustees in the General Election.

As of 2 a.m., Nov. 4, the unofficial results show that incumbent Jim Rezac will retain his seat on the Valparaiso Village Board. He received 229 votes. He will be joined by Beverly Bartek, who received 217 votes, and Jeffrey Draper, who received 171 votes. Cindy Elliott received 96 votes.

In Cass County, three village board races were contested, with more candidates than open seats. In Eagle, the three seats will be filled by Dan Meier, Jenn Caylor and Travis Morre, according to unofficial results. Meier received 298 votes, followed by Caylor with 261 and Moore with 238. Two other candidates were also on the ballot. Gayle Butch Schukei received 226 votes and Marcus Hochstein received 144 votes.

Former Greenwood village board member Roger Kubik led the candidates with 192 votes, followed by incumbent Kevin Gerlach with 189 votes. The third place vote-earner was Lynn Ahlman, who received 101 votes to put her on the board. Her husband, Nathan Ahlman, received 73 votes.