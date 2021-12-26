 Skip to main content
Program offers cost-sharing for one tree from NPSNRD
LINCOLN – A new cost-sharing program to help landowners with the purchase of a tree was approved by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District (LPSNRD) Board of Directors when it met Dec. 15. Beginning Jan. 12, landowners can apply to plant a tree on their land through the new Landscape Tree Program and then be reimbursed for 75% of the cost, up to $115. Upon LPSNRD approval of the application and planting of the tree by the applicant, LPSNRD will inspect the planting and authorize reimbursement. The new program is open to owners of land throughout the district, which includes most of Lancaster and Cass counties and smaller parts of Butler, Saunders, Otoe and Seward counties.

The program is based on LPSNRD’s popular Community Forestry Program, which provides cost-sharing on multiple trees for community groups and local governments. The NRD also sells seedling trees in bulk, but the new Landscape Tree Program offers cost-sharing to landowners on the purchase of one larger tree.

The new Landscape Tree Program is limited to 85 applicants per year and each applicant or location may only benefit from the program once yearly. Landscape Tree Program rules, an application form and other guidelines will be posted, starting Jan. 12, 2022, at LPSNRD.org, click on Programs/Trees.

A contractor’s bid was accepted by the Board to construct a concrete box culvert designed to ease erosion along the Homestead Trail, just south of Hickman Road. A 1.5-mile stretch of the trail, between Martell Road and South 25th Street, has been closed since June, after high water eroded a bridge support. The bridge will be replaced by the box culvert at a cost of approximately $275,000. Completion of the project and re-opening of the closed portion of the trail is expected in the spring. A professional services agreement with Olsson for construction oversight of the project was also approved by the Board.

The Board also approved new subdistrict boundaries. LPSNRD is divided into ten subdistricts, each with two elected Board members. An at-large member is also elected, to make a total of 21 Board members who meet publicly each month. Every ten years, the most recent U.S. Census data is used to re-draw subdistricts, in compliance with state statutes.

The newly approved boundaries will be in effect for the 2022 Primary and General elections. Twelve Board seats will be up for election. Candidate filing begins January 5th. Incumbents must register their candidacy with the Nebraska Secretary of State on or before February 15th. The non-incumbent’s deadline is March 1st and the Primary Election is May 10th. A primary election will be held for an LPSNRD Board seat only if more than two candidates file for the seat. Board members must live in the subdistrict they represent. A revised, interactive subdistrict map will be posted as-soon-as possible at LPSNRD.org. The map can be zoomed to specific addresses to determine the subdistrict of that address.

In other business the board:

- Approved modifications to its Operating and Personnel Policies related to non-public financial donations, overtime and compensatory time, employment of family members and holidays

- Approved a best management practice cost-sharing request to construct terraces this fall on land owned by Keyes Enterprises LP, near Greenwood ($5,625). More than 70 fall BMP cost-sharing projects have been approved by the LPSNRD Board.

- Received a report from USDA/NRCS outlining good progress with fall field work and the processing of 51 Cover Crop Program cost-sharing applications

The meeting was adjourned early, due to a threat of severe weather. Agenda items concerning LPSNRD’s 2022 cost-sharing docket, an agreement with Cass County for use of digital aerial mapping and modifications to a Deadmans Run Flood Reduction Project agreement with FYRA Engineering will be considered at a future meeting of the Board.

The next scheduled meeting of the LPSNRD Board of Directors will be Wednesday, Jan. 19, starting at 2 p.m. at the NRD office, 3125 Portia Street, Lincoln. The public is invited to attend. Monitor LPSNRD.org for announcements about Board and subcommittee meetings.

Grosshans to face recall election
Waverly News

Grosshans to face recall election

  • Updated

WAVERLY – The Waverly Board of Education will hold a recall election in January after petitioners received the 88 signatures needed to force a vote to remove school board president Andy Grosshans from his position. 

The recall bid was filed by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff following the board’s extension in July of a resolution that gives Waverly Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the authority to make decisions on the district’s COVID-19 response without waiting for a scheduled school board meeting or calling a special meeting. 

“In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents,” Kellner-Ratzlaff wrote in her request for petitions filed on Sept. 7.

Grosshans’ defense statement included with the petition read: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.” 

The resolution was developed and approved at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, and the school board voted on July 5 to extend the resolution for the duration of the 2021-22 school year. 

Grosshans said the school’s attorney, Justin Knight, estimated that 90% of Nebraska school districts adopted similar resolutions in the 2020-21 school year, and approximately 40% readopted the resolutions for the current school year. Knight told Grosshans that many school districts felt like the worst of the pandemic had passed and that they could “let their guard down” for 2021-22.

“We didn’t feel that things were over yet and that we could afford to do that,” Grosshans said. “We felt it was important that Dr. Worrell had the ability to make quick decisions. These things with COVID can happen very, very rapidly, and if we have to rely on calling a meeting where it’s days out, then sometimes we’re losing valuable time.” 

The risk of COVID-19 transmission in Lancaster County is still high, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial.

In August, Worrell exercised his authority granted by the resolution, choosing to follow a recommendation from the LLCHD that children under the age of 12 wear masks in school. Masks are currently required for all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in District 145.

On Sept. 6, District 145 parents attended the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting to voice their concerns over the decision to require masks in school. One parent, Angie Stara, co-founded a Facebook group called “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids,” and wrote in an email to The Waverly News after the meeting explaining that the group’s goal was “to get the school board members to take back the power they gave to the superintendent, back in July, to make all COVID-related decisions solely by himself.”  

The next day, Kellner-Ratzlaff filed for the petition to recall Grosshans. She was part of the “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids” group and in August had been active in petitioning against the school board’s initial decision to require masks for the 2021-22 school year. Kellner-Ratzlaff could not be reached for comment. 

Grosshans said he understands why citizens are frustrated, but he said the district’s COVID-19 response has been geared toward ensuring students receive an in-person education.

“I’m like everybody, I don’t like wearing a mask any more than anybody else does,” Grosshans said. “But I have a responsibility to the students and staff of this district to do everything we can to keep people safe and healthy while also providing the best option for quality education.”

Grosshans was a write-in candidate for the Waverly school board Ward 4 seat in the 2020 election. He had previously served on the school board since 2008 but hadn’t planned to run for the seat in 2020. No other candidates filed to run by the March 2, 2020 deadline, and the pandemic made its first impact locally that month.

“I thought, well, I’ll go ahead and try to serve another term to help get through this really difficult time,” Grosshans said. “By that point, I had to run as a write-in candidate, and by its very nature, that’s going to attract a lot fewer votes.” 

He won the election with 101 votes out of 249 total. For a recall petition to be sufficient under state statute 32-1303 (1), it must receive signatures totaling at least 35% of the number of votes cast in the general election. Rounded up, 35% of 249 works out to 88. 

Now, the nearly 1,400 voters in Ward 4 will receive mail-in ballots that read: “Shall Andy Grosshans be removed from the office of the Board of Education of Lancaster County School District 55-145, a/k/a Waverly School District 145?” Voters will then check “Yes” or “No.” Ballots must be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commission by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

