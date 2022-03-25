Potent offense, strong defense leads Vikings to 2-0 start

WAVERLY – Just days before their first contest the Waverly boys soccer team decided to switch up their offensive strategy. It was a move Waverly Head Coach Michael Ziola thought would help the Vikings be more dynamic and it paid off with Waverly defeating Seward 7-0 on the road on March 17 and then knocking off Omaha Gross 5-1 on March 19 at home.

“Offensively we’ve tried something new and give credit to the kids because I didn’t like how it looked early this week, so I revamped everything the day before Seward,” Ziola said. “The fact that our kids were willing and smart enough to pick up a new offensive formation and a new system in what we’re trying to do is a credit to them.”

In the victory over Omaha Gross, five different players found the back of the net.

The first goal came off a corner kick from the Vikings. It sailed right in front of the net for Kemper Reed who ended up heading the ball in and gave Waverly the 1-0 advantage.

On a loose ball near the 40-yard line, Devin Moore regained possession and booted a perfect shot that was just out of the reach of the Cougar goalies’ hands and increased the Vikings lead to 2-0.

After scoring a goal, Moore had a great pass to Carson Brentlinger. Brentlinger then drove into the goal box where he was able to make the third goal of the game for Waverly.

In the second half, Noah Jelinek and Landon Tjaden were also able to find the back of the net for the Vikings.

Defensively, Waverly played well only giving up one goal. The goalie for the Vikings, Ian Morehead, had eight saves, one of which was a goal kick for the Cougars.

“Our entire backline and our goalie are upperclassmen, but coming into last season they had no offensive experience at all,” Ziola said. “I’ve been really proud of what they have done so far and they got so much more to learn yet. We are going to take this film and learn a lot from it.”

Early in the first half against Seward on Thursday, Jonny Martin was able to weave through a defender and find the back of the net for Waverly’s first goal. That was followed up by Kemper Reed scoring a goal off a pass that was placed perfectly into the goal box by Landon Tjaden.

Right before the end of the first, Martin broke loose and once again beat the Bluejays last line of defense for an easy shot at the goalie for a score.

Seward’s inability to get the ball out of the goal box continued to plague them in the second half. Reed posted up in the middle and was fed an easy shot for a goal from point blank range.

Scoring the final three goals of the game for the Vikings was Anthony Ruelas, Tjaden and Reed for a hat trick.

Finishing with two assists apiece were Ruelas and Reed. Tjaden and Cody Johnson both had one assist.

The Vikings are hoping the early season success will help them put together a strong season. They are focused on taking this program to new heights this year.

“It’s obviously a big push at the beginning of the year and it feels good,” Ziola said. “Like I told these guys, they keep trying to accomplish things that haven’t been done. I’ve been around this program since 2015 and in that time we have never beaten Omaha Gross. That was an accomplishment for us and I could tell from the second the kids got to school today they were locked in.”

Waverly took on Blair at home on March 21. They have their first big test of the season when they take on Class B No. 7 Elkhorn North at 7 p.m. at home on March 24.