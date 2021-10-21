Phaisan gains valuable experience at the Class B State Golf Tournament

Heading into the Class B State Tournament Tia Phaisan knew that she might have an outside chance to medal in Scottsbluff, depending on how she played. The sophomore for the Vikings played about as well as you could have hoped for but still fell short of medaling in 16th with a 191 at Scottsbluff Country Club on Oct. 11 and 12.

On the opening day, she had her worse shooting day of the two, by carding a 98. One of the biggest issues for her was her finish to the day, where she double bogeyed on three of the final five holes.

“Monday’s final three holes were the biggest challenge for Tia,” Waverly Girls Golf Coach Michael Cobelens said. “She got behind a tree on 16 and double bogeyed that hole, and then on 17 she put her ball under a tree and that just continued on 18.”

On Tuesday, she had a much better start, by shooting for par on three of the first five holes. Then lighting was seen in the area, which forced her to stop midway through her round.

When she started back up, she had some bogeys and double bogeys to start. She was able to close out her season with a score of 93, thanks to an eagle on hole 17. That was a hole that she had double bogeyed on the day prior.