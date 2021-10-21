Phaisan gains valuable experience at the Class B State Golf Tournament

Heading into the Class B State Tournament Tia Phaisan knew that she might have an outside chance to medal in Scottsbluff, depending on how she played. The sophomore for the Vikings played about as well as you could have hoped for but still fell short of medaling in 16th with a 191 at Scottsbluff Country Club on Oct. 11 and 12.
On the opening day, she had her worse shooting day of the two, by carding a 98. One of the biggest issues for her was her finish to the day, where she double bogeyed on three of the final five holes.
“Monday’s final three holes were the biggest challenge for Tia,” Waverly Girls Golf Coach Michael Cobelens said. “She got behind a tree on 16 and double bogeyed that hole, and then on 17 she put her ball under a tree and that just continued on 18.”
On Tuesday, she had a much better start, by shooting for par on three of the first five holes. Then lighting was seen in the area, which forced her to stop midway through her round.
When she started back up, she had some bogeys and double bogeys to start. She was able to close out her season with a score of 93, thanks to an eagle on hole 17. That was a hole that she had double bogeyed on the day prior.
Overall, it was a successful performance in her first state tournament. Sometimes you see young kids make it to state as individuals and they play down to their usual game, due to the atmosphere of state. Phaisan did a good job of staying within herself and not letting that happen.
“Tia had two very competitive days of golf, no fall off qualifying as an individual,” Michael Coblens said. “She struggled on holes 16 - 18 on Monday shooting nine over par on those three holes, however, she shot one over on those three holes Tuesday. The two-hour delay Tuesday morning didn't help players and she started off with a series of double bogeys but finished strong on her last nine holes shooting a 41.”
Winning the individual state title for Class B was Julia Karmazin of Elkhorn North, shooting a 75 on day one and a 72 on day two for a final score of 147. The Wolves also won the team title with a score of 677.