Peterson writes farm-themed children’s book

“Dorrance reached out to me,” she said.

Peterson was familiar with Dorrance Publishing. When her daughter, Erica (now Erica Siemek) was in FFA as a student at Waverly High School she wrote a book for her FFA ag education proficiency award that was published by Dorrance.

Each page talks about one month on the farm. Some of the months were pretty easy, like the months when they planted their crops, or during harvest. Then during the winter months it was a little more difficult to find action on the farm.

The photos that illustrate the book and grace the cover were taken by Peterson as she went about her daily chores. She compiled a large supply of photos over the past few years.

Peterson also included fun facts about agriculture sprinkled throughout the book. For example, the book tells readers that an acre of wheat can produce more than 1,500 loaves of bread, and adult cows can drink 12 to 14 gallons of water a day during the colder months.

The agricultural facts come from Peterson’s work with the statewide Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom program. A Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation program, Agriculture in the Classroom matches teachers and farmers as pen pals, Peterson explained.