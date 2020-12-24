Patire recognized as high school leader

Participating universities and/or colleges provided the opportunity for students to be awarded up to $988,000.00 in scholarships and other awards. This year, Bellevue University, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Clarkson College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska at Omaha provided scholarships. Corporate sponsor was Arnold Clark Photography. Staci Bell, director of admissions Nebraska Wesleyan was master of ceremony for the award presentations.

The Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 2018 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization. Teachers, guidance counselors and principals nominate students to apply to attend the Youth Salute” event. In order to qualify, the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2019), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or greater and have held at least two (2) leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.