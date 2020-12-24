Patire recognized as high school leader

WAVERLY – Waverly High School senior Madysen Patire was among 200 high school youth leaders representing 66 schools in the metro area who were recognized at this year’s “Youth Salute” Awards Virtual Ceremony hosted by Nebraska Wesleyan University.
A “Top Youth Leader” was named from each participating high school. Awards were provided to two “Youth Leaders of the Year” and Four “Top Youth Leaders” as National Youth Salute Ambassadors and were awarded the Online National Leadership Conference.
Patire was honored for the numerous activities in which she is involved. Her school activities include National Honor Society, Concert Band (including numerous awards), Quiz Bowl, Math Club, Spanish Club, Slam Poetry, yearbook, FBLA (including numerous awards) and she earned fourth place in Nebraska School Activities Association State Journalism Contest for news feature photography. She also volunteered for numerous school activities and was a member of the cross country and track and field teams last year.
In the community. Patire has been involved in crowd support for the Lincoln Marathon and she was a Day Camp STEM leader and station floater for the Boys Scouts of America. She also volunteered at the Lincoln Bike Kitchen.
She plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln or the University of Nebraska at Omaha to become a high school band director. She is the daughter of Jennifer Patire.
Participating universities and/or colleges provided the opportunity for students to be awarded up to $988,000.00 in scholarships and other awards. This year, Bellevue University, Nebraska Wesleyan University and Clarkson College, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and University of Nebraska at Omaha provided scholarships. Corporate sponsor was Arnold Clark Photography. Staci Bell, director of admissions Nebraska Wesleyan was master of ceremony for the award presentations.
The Greater Omaha-Council Bluffs Area Council on Youth Leadership was formed in 2018 to conduct the “Youth Salute” in nearby counties in cooperation with the National Council on Youth Leadership, a non-profit organization. Teachers, guidance counselors and principals nominate students to apply to attend the Youth Salute” event. In order to qualify, the student had to be a junior (senior class of 2019), have a 3.0 G.P.A. or greater and have held at least two (2) leadership roles to which they were chosen by their peers or an adult leader within the past two years in school, religious or community sponsored organizations.
Arnold Clark Photography in Omaha photographed each student nominated. Each student will be featured on a banner that may be displayed at their high school.
Applications for the upcoming 2020-2021 Youth Salute event will be accepted beginning in November. To apply or for additional information, visit www.greateromaha.youthsalute.com/ or call 402-733-1333.