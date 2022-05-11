Overtime thriller helps Waverly clinch first state berth since 2010

WAVERLY- In a game full of ups and downs, it was the Class B No. 5 Waverly boys soccer team that found a way to win in the end in a 3-2 victory over Crete on May 7 in the B-5 District Final. The Vikings definitely earned the victory, coming from behind two separate times to tie the game and then eventually winning it in a shootout.

“We talked about it during our conference tournament, doing something for the first time is always the hardest,” Waverly Head Coach Mike Ziola said. “We hadn’t been to state since 2010, so it was like starting over again. We talked about it again at halftime and said anything you guys want isn’t going to be easy and you have to earn it and boy did they today.”

The Cardinals were able to find the scoreboard first in the contest with a goal in the first period. It came off the foot of Osvin Garcia Velasquez and gave Crete a 1-0 halftime lead.

Going with the wind in the second half, the Vikings had several chances to score but were not able to break through. That was until the 5:43 mark in regulation when Tyler Brewer picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the year and tie the game.

In overtime, the Cardinals sharp shooting Velasquez scored again putting Crete in firm control up 2-1 at halftime of the extra period.

With only ten minutes to go, the Vikings had to work quickly to try and bring the game back to even. Their chances took a big hit when senior and Captain Landon Tjaden had to exit the match with a cramp.

As the match reached the five minute mark, Tjaden knew he couldn’t watch his senior campaign end on the sideline and reentered the contest. Little did he know, he would get a shot from 30 yards out with 3:10 to go that got by the Cardinals goalie and sent the Viking faithful into a frenzy with excitement.

“I just had to leave it all out there,” Tjaden said. “I just glanced at the clock and saw there were five minutes. With games like that you never know, that could have been the last five minutes of the rest of my soccer life. I just had to go out there and put it all on the field and I was lucky to get one of them to go in.”

As the clock struck zero and with the score 2-2, the match and an opportunity to get to state between the two sides would be decided by penalty kicks.

Having been in two other penalty shootouts prior to this match, Waverly knew they had the upper hand. Especially, because they had Ian Morehead in the box at goalie.

He would make two great saves to the right on the first two attempts by Crete, and the final shot by the Cardinals sailed high, securing the win for the Vikings. Waverly was able to put all three of their attempts in the back of the net.

“That was insane,” Morehead said. “I can’t take all the credit though. My coach told me what way he thought they would go on the first one. He does a good job of watching film, which helps with PKs. The second one, I guessed around and was able to go the right way.”

On top of the goals scored, Anthony Ruelas and Carson Brentlinger each had one assist.

Early in the week, Waverly took on Nebraska City in the B-3 Subdistrict Final at home on May 3. The Vikings were able to prevail in the contest 2-0.

Scoring a goal in the first half for the Vikings was Brentlinger. In the second half, Devin Moore used his big foot to get the ball passed the outstretched hands of the Pioneer goalie from around the 35 yard line.

Finishing with one assist was Jonny Martin and Morehead had two saves.

Waverly moves on to play Scottsbluff in the first round of the Class B State Tournament on May 12 at 2 p.m at Creighton Universities Morrison Stadium. Similar to the Vikings, the Bearcats are making their first appearance at State since 2010.