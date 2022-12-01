Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1982)

Some students at Waverly High School were caught in the act of pulling a prank on teacher Roger Patterson last week, but nobody got in trouble for it even though they have the whole incident on film.

That’s because the students and Patterson were staging a performance for an Educational Television program entitled “Classroom Management Techniques in Secondary Schools,” which will be aired sometime this spring.

The program, being produced by Billie Strand, is designed to instruct college students in methods of handling students in various classroom situations. Strand films five different examples of classroom management techniques at Waverly High School.

Their last day of film shooting was Nov. 24. Wednesday’s filming dealt with the subject of using humor to diffuse an uncomfortable situation and regaining control of the class.

The scenes Strand is shooting for ETV display management techniques developed by Dr. Nicholas Long of Washington, D.C. Of the 15 scenes being filmed, five have been shot at Waverly High School.

The proposed purchase of the Randy Johnson Insurance building for use as city offices and city council chambers fell to defeat on Tuesday, Nov. 30. According to Lancaster County Commissioner Elaine Usher, the unofficial results of the election were 128 people voting for the issue, and 184 voting against it.

The proposed building was to be used as city offices and a city council chamber. The building would have also been made available for use by various organizations. The cost of the building was $80,000, to be paid over a 15-year period.

Currently, the city is renting the facilities they are now housed in. Thacker had noted that when figuring in the amount being spent on rent, and the amount in rent they would have received from the barber shop at the proposed new site, the actual cost to the city for the purchase would have been about

Since the people have expressed their opinion against the purchase through the special election vote, the city will in most probability remain in their current location.

30 Years Ago (1992) Patrick Greer, 29, of Sioux City, was treated and released from Lincoln General Hospital Thanksgiving morning after the Metz Baking Co. rig he was driving hit a large hog that had wandered out to Highway 77, about a half mile north of Mill Road.

In an attempt to avoid hitting the animal, Greer’s rig swerved off the highway and overturned on its left side in a deep ditch on the east side of the roadway, Lancaster County Sheriff Tom Casady said.

“Greer was taken to Lincoln General by Raymond Rescue, where he was treated for bumps, bruises and a laceration and then released... the hog was DOA (dead on arrival),” said Casady.

The animal had a Lincoln owner, but apparently was being kept at the Harry Muhlbach farm near the accident site, he added.

Nebraska Wesleyan University basketball – both men’s and women’s varieties – will include past Waverly High athletes on their benches this winter.

One is returning for a second season with the Plainsmen, while two others are beginning their first year for the Plainswomen.

Sophomore guard Rob Retzlaff of Walton is listed on the Plainsmen’s 1992-93 varsity pre-season roster.

Playing freshmen seasons for NWU’s Plainswomen are guard Sheri Johnson and guard Joni Westland, two of the seniors that took the Waverly Viqueens to 19 wins and a district runner-up trophy last winter.

20 Years Ago (2002)

The December meetings of local village boards and the Waverly City Council will see new faces being sworn into office.

New Council Member John Hestermann will be sworn in along with incumbent Terry Brown at the Dec. 2 meeting of the Waverly City Council.

Newcomer Harvey Kropp will be sworn in at the Eagle Village Board meeting along with incumbent Mike Wenzel. Kropp will replace Tammy Moyer, who had elected not to run.

In Alvo, incumbents Robin LaPage and Susan Weiler lost their seats as village board members. New members being sworn in are Adam Johnson, 36 votes, and Kathy Yohe, 28 votes. Weiler had 19 votes in her favor with LaPage collecting 12.

Both Fred Starr and Larry Meyer kept their seats on the Board of Trustees in Greenwood.

LES’s Salt Valley Generating Station will receive natural gas from the new six- mile stretch of pipeline being laid in a stretch west and north of Waverly to provide customers with locally derived power.

“We will have the power that our customers are demanding to meet their needs,” LES spokesperson Russ Reno said. “It just assures that we will continue our reliability of service and provide locally generated electricity.”

The 20-inch pipeline will transfer 1.5-million cubic feet per hour and is expected to be completed by this December.

The plant will be owned and operated by LES, the first of its kind, and is expected to produce 165 megawatts of power by 2004. The site will also feature new efficiencies.

The project, which Reno added is about 40% complete, played a role in the first rate increase by LES since 1994. The five-percent starts April 1st of next year.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The Waverly City Council approved a change order request to increase the cost and time to complete the Anderson North Park pavement and trench repair project.

TCW Construction requested the additional money and time to compensate for larger than anticipated trenches and additional work removing and replacing materials in those trenches. Under the change order, the project deadline would still require TCW Construction to complete all construction by Sept. 14, 2013 but the project cost would increase by $92,843 to $567,047.

Eagle resident Heather Brown identified a serious need for sidewalk and crosswalk infrastructure within her community to enable her two boys to safely walk or bike to school.

In 2010, Brown asked the Eagle Elementary parent-teacher association to create a committee to focus on this need by targeting grant funds made available by the State of Nebraska Department of Roads.

Through the 2005 passage of the Safe, Accountable, Flexible, Efficient Transportation Equity Act, Congress designated a total of $612 million toward developing the National Safe Routes to School Program. The Safe Routes Nebraska program receives about $1 million in funds annually from the National Safe Routes to School Program.

The Parents and Teachers of Eagle (PTE) did assemble a Safe Routes to School Committee. This committee worked closely with the Village of Eagle and Eagle Elementary administration to develop a comprehensive plan that best benefited students. In 2011, a Safe Routes to School grant proposal was submitted to the State of Nebraska for review and was funded for the full non-infrastructure ask amount of $21,260

During the Nov. 5 School District 145 school board meeting, board members unanimously accepted the grant funds on behalf of Eagle Elementary.

The PTE’s Safe Routes to School Committee has named Terra Westerholt as their grant administrator. The committee is in the process of establishing safe houses in the community of Eagle.