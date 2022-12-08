Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1982)

The Waverly school buses were given a new home on Monday, Nov. 29. Construction has been completed at the new bus barn site, and Monday was the first day that the vehicles were moved to their new location on Deer Park Road.

According to Scott Smith, business manager for School District 145, the old bus facilities will be used for storage. Additional storage space has been needed for some time now, Smith said. Currently, items have been stored in the three annexes to the east of the high school, and in a rapidly decaying tin shed behind the old bus garage.

In addition, the old bus garage will be used to store track equipment which has been left outside up until now.

The Waverly boys basketball team opened its season Saturday evening with a double overtime victory over the Wahoo Warriors.

Returning only one starter from last year’s team, the Vikings showed good overall team scoring and balance.

Waverly controlled the games tempo, but was unable to put the Warriors away, and with seconds left in the fourth quarter Wahoo managed to tie the game. Both teams exchanged the lead for two overtime periods until, with seconds on the clock, senior forward John Otte hit a base line jump shot that sealed the victory for Waverly.

30 Years Ago (1992)

After repeated waits and delays, Waverly Keno operators Steve and Linda Blake finally had something to smile about when the city’s game opened Tuesday morning at the Waverly Plaza.

The city inked a contract with the Blakes to operate the game last August and an October opening was originally planned, but delays in state licensing procedures kept the game from opening until this week.

A request by school patrons to form a girls swimming team at School District 145 was denied by members of the school board during Monday’s night meeting.

The request came from Kent and Marsha Prior and their daughter, Analisa, who is a sophomore at Waverly High School, who were at the meeting.

Priors’ letter to the board stated that they discussed the possibility of a team with the Nebraska School Activities Association, Waverly’s director Ron Seymour, as well as local high school coaches, athletes directors and YMCA.

They stated that all NSAA rules and regulations would be followed with the expenses being divided among the families of the swimmers

20 Years Ago (2002)

An auto body store front in Waverly served as a distribution point for drugs, putting five people in jail last Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy Bill Jarret.

A mix of stolen cars and license plates played a key role in the busting of a drug site, known as Hearon Auto Body Shop at 14041 Highway 6 on Nov. 26, Jarret said.

That continuous observation led to last week’s arrest of a Waverly man and his father.

Craig Hearon, 29, was reported to have 3.5 grams of methamphetamine on him when police arrested him last week. While no narcotics or paraphernalia were found on Craig’s father, 48-year-old Steven Hearon of Lincoln, he was also arrested.

Specific charges for any of the five parties involved range “all the way from felony possession to possession of a controlled sub- stance, to a series of possession of paraphernalia,” Jarret noted, adding there could be more charges if new information is discovered.

Second and third place finishes top the list of honors for the Raymond Central marching band this fall.

The band placed second at a University of Nebraska at Kearney competition and third place at the Harvest of Harmony Parade in Grand Island.

Both junior and senior high bands are now preparing for their next performance, a winter concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 15.

This spring, the bands, featuring 51 high school and 57 junior high members, will be putting on a pop concert featuring a tribute to Harrison Ford.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Flames claimed a nearly century-old home in rural Waverly on Nov. 29.

Members of the Waverly Fire Department were called to the home at 12501 North 98th Street at 10:22 p.m. Flames were visible from the second floor and roof of the building when responders arrived.

Waverly firemen, along with members of several other fire departments, battled the fire unsuccessfully.

The two-story house, built in 1914, and all its contents are considered a total loss of $135,000. The residence is insured.

There has been a grocery store on the same corner in downtown Eagle since 1896.

Lou Stanard hopes a grocery store will continue to be there, but that all depends if he can find a buyer.

Stanard has announced that he is ready to retire and has put Lou’s Eagle Grocery up for sale.

“I have been here for 19 years and have loved every minute of it,” he said.

“But after working seven days a week, getting up every morning and coming to Eagle, it’s time to retire.”

Stanard says the entire store is for sale. “Lock, stock and barrel,” he said.