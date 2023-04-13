40 Years Ago (1983)

Valerie Niday, daughter of Jerry and Darlene Niday of Ceresco, was selected by the American Legion Auxiliary, Ceresco 244, to attend the 1983 Cornhusker Girls State at the UNL Campus, June 5 to 11.

Alternate chosen is Lori Stewart, daughter of Linda and William Stewart of Raymond.

William J. Hellerich has been selected to represent Ceresco American Legion Post 244 at the annual Boys State session held in Lincoln June 5 to 11. The Raymond Central High School junior is the son of William D. and Jeanne Hellerich of Raymond.

The Raymond Central girl’s dual meet with Lincoln East on Thursday, April 7 provided the Mustangs with some much needed competition, according to Coach Leo Jelinek. Because of the weather and the scheduling of the season’s meets, the Mustangs haven’t had the opportunity to get much track time in yet, he said.

Although East High took the dual with an overall score of 67, to Central’s 47, Jelinek said he was happy with what he saw Thursday afternoon.

In individual results at the East dual, Laura Anderson took first in the high jump, clearing a height of 5’2”.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The first Viking Invitational Speech Tournament was held Saturday, March 6 at Waverly High School.

The contest, sponsored by the Waverly Drama Club, saw seven schools competing for individual honors in both novice and varsity individual events, as well as top team standings.

As was expected, Waverly and Plattsmouth battled it out for the sweepstakes trophies. Plattsmouth’s depth made the difference in nailing down first place with 72 points. Waverly finished second with 56 points.

Individually scoring for Waverly were:

Humorous prose: varsity, Matt Geiler, second; novice, Melissa Chesnut, second; Michelle Ronhovde, fourth.

Poetry: varsity, Kyle Umland, second; Brian Mandigo, fourth.

Extemporaneous: varsity, Brian Mandigo, first; Scott Trauthen, second; novice, Melissa Chesnut, first.

Informative: novice, Jessica Miller, second. Serious prose: varsity, Ted Poole, fourth.

Entertaining: varsity, Theresa Sladky, third; John Graham, fourth; novice, Ann Waymire, second.

OPA: varsity, Scott Trauthen, first; novice, Becky Sedivy, first.

Impromptu: varsity, Matt Geiler, first; Kyle Umland, fourth.

Little more than a month after local voters approved it, the Village of Raymond has awarded a contract for a keno game to the manager of one of the largest lotteries in Nebraska.

Todd Zeilinger, a manager at Denton’s “Daily Double” keno lottery and son of Denton and Hastings lottery operator David Zeilinger, said last week that he and partner Richard Dworak were given the contract to operate Raymond’s lottery when the village board met last Thursday night, March 4.

They apparently were the only bidders for the game, which was ap- proved by a nearly two-to-one margin in a special village election on Jan. 26.

The Zeilingers had approached Raymond’s village board as early as last November to tell them that if voters approved a game, they would like to operate it.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Members of the Waverly High School VICA Chapter attended the Nebraska State SkillsUSA VICA competition in Hastings last week. And for the fifth straight year, the Waverly chapter ranks in the top five schools in Nebraska in terms of membership.

North Platte leads the list with 111 members followed by Waverly with 54 members, Norris with 47 members, Raymond Central with 45 members, and Fort Calhoun with 43 members.

Individual results from the competition are as follows:

Laura Pedley: distinguished ambassador award, academic achievement award, third place First AID and CPR, Jake Duncan Outstanding Nebraska Student Award.

Sarah Almery: Academic Achievement Award.

Damon Hummel: Academic Achievement Award, third place architectural blueprint reading and state runner-up in job interview.

Bridget Kennedy: state runner-up in customer service.

Brittany Pageler: state runner-up in food and beverage service. Christi Vidlak: third place food and beverage service.

Brooke Biggerstaff: third place photography.

Paul Baker: elected to serve as a Nebraska SkillsUSA VICA State officer for the 2003-3004.

The OCC team of Biggerstaff, Vidlak, Kennedy, Pedley, Pageler, Megan Winter and Abby Glenn, placed fourth.

Waverly boys soccer fell to another of the class’s best competition in Elkhorn 2-1 in a shootout on April 1, but Head Coach Dan Jensen was much happier with the performance than the previous night’s 2-0 loss to Gretna.

A key play in the first half was a stop by senior keeper Jamie Nielsen on a penalty kick just two minutes into the game. Elkhorn found the net at the 42:12 mark, taking the lead off a loose ball in the goal box. Shane Eberspacher scored his sixth goal of the season and fourth in five games as Waverly tied the game in the 6fourth minute. The rest of the half and two overtimes went scoreless, setting up the shootout.

After the Antlers took a 3-2 lead in the shootout, Elkhorn’s keeper knocked away the last Waverly attempt.

10 Years Ago (2013)

School District 145’s crisis team was at Waverly Middle School Monday to help students deal with the death of seventh grader Emma Kringle.

The Walton girl died after being thrown from a homemade three-wheeled vehicle when her ponytail became entangled in one of the moving parts of the engine, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. The accident occurred on private property around 2:45 p.m.

Kringle was transported by StarCare Air Ambulance to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln and admitted with life-threatening injuries. Medical tests showed no brain activity and she was declared dead at 7 p.m. Saturday evening. She was kept on life support systems to facilitate organ retrieval.

Waverly jumped out to a 6 -1 lead in the second inning and added four more runs in the third inning of a 12-1 victory over sixth-ranked Wahoo.

The Vikings offense belted out 14 hits in just five innings before the game was stopped after the fifth in-

Jesse Maguire got the win. He pitched five innings and surrendered just three hits and one run. He recorded four strikeouts and gave up two walks.

Zach Petersen started the second inning scoring rally with a line drive double to the win. Calvin Yelkin drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly. Sam Tewes added a bases-loaded double, scoring two runs.

Tewes and Maguire led the team with three hits and four RBIs each. Zach Petersen added three hits, including two doubles and Tyler Helmick went 2-for-3.