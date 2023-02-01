Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1983)

The Waverly Jaycees have selected John McGill of rural Waverly as the Outstanding Farmer of the Year. According to Lon Hoppel, McGill was chosen because he is a good example of a young man who has made significant contribution to the community along with running a successful farming operation.

McGill has been a life-long area resident, working with his father and uncles on the farm while going to school in Waverly. After graduating from Waverly High School and spending a year at the university, McGill entered a partnership with his father. They each have their own acreages, McGill said, but they share equipment and co-own a small cow/calf herd.

McGill said that his operation is not unique or exceptional in its size; but what makes his farming operation different from many is that there is a strong emphasis on maintaining it as a family farm.

The Valparaiso Community Club held their annual family supper, election of officers and presentation of the Outstanding Community Service Award. This year’s award was presented to Evelyn Martin.

Evelyn (Ahl) Martin was born and raised in the Valparaiso area. She graduated from the Valparaiso Public School as valedictorian. Martin attended Peru State College and the University of Nebraska where she received her bachelor of science and masters degrees in education.

Martin has taught in rural schools for eight years and taught in the Valparaiso school for 24 years. She retired from teaching in 1976 but still occasionally substitute teaches in the Valparaiso school. Martin is now serving her second term on the District 161 School Board.

Valparaiso Community Club officers elected were president, Nels Nelson; president-elect, Gordon Ohnoutka; secretary, re- elected Charleen Gerdes and treasurer, re-elected Robert Schmucker. David Barry retired as president.

30 Years Ago (1993)

A majority of Waverly’s city council voted to give Lincoln Realtor Hub Hall the go-ahead to develop a 10-acre housing project southwest of Waverly, when they met Monday.

The council gave first round approval to a zoning change for the land, near the intersection of Deer Park and Amberly Roads, at a meeting a month ago, and considered it a second time two weeks ago, but were unable to give the matter a second official vote when only three of the four council members were present for the meeting.

At this Monday’s meeting, Council Member David Daiker motioned to suspend the rule calling for three official votes before the zoning change could become official.

Council Member Marilyn Larson voted against the suspension of the rules, and followed that with the lone dissenting vote to rezone the land Hall wants for housing.

Following a lengthy discussion from board members and concerned residents, School District 145 board members voted 4-2 at the Feb. 1 meeting to delay making any decision on continuing the practice of invocation/benediction prayers at high school graduation.

The board, who at an earlier board meeting reviewed the Supreme Court’s ruling on banning prayer at graduation, had agreed to discuss the item at the request of the Richard Marolf family who was present at Monday’s night meeting

Marolf admitted that it was an “emotional and debatable issue” but felt it should be done to strengthen the morals of the country.

Marolf’s daughter, Kelsey, who is a senior at Waverly High School, told the board that she had taken a poll from seniors who would like to see the tradition continue and in the past week had received 54 names (out of 111 seniors enrolled.).

20 Years Ago (2003)

The Raymond Central FFA Alumni attended the State FFA Alumni Convention at the New World Inn at Columbus on Jan. 18. There were 20 members from Raymond Central in attendance.

Les Hornung, Stan Heyen and Tom Donahue served on the state board as delegates.

During the evening banquet, the Raymond Central Chapter was recognized as one of Nebraska’s Top 2 Gold rated affiliates and will represent Nebraska at the National FFA Alumni Convention.

Raymond Central Alumni sponsored a social for Nebraska Ag Teachers and provided items for the benefit auction, held after the banquet.

Mary Ann Hornung of Davey was recognized as one of Nebraska’s Outstanding FFA Alumni members for her many years of involvement.

Doug Buresh has hired by the Village of Davey to be the wastewater manager. Buresh, of Valparaiso, will also take control of the town’s water system when he is officially certified, as decided by Davey board members at the Jan. 12 meeting.

10 Years Ago (2013)

A familiar face has a new place in the Eagle Village office. Former Deputy Village Clerk Nick Nystrom took over as Eagle village clerk on Jan. 8. The 2001 Waverly High School graduate has worked in his hometown village office for two years.

The promotion has not changed his responsibilities drastically, but has meant more time at his desk.

The District 2 FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America) STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) competition was held on Monday, Jan. 21 at Lincoln High School.

Three FCCLA members from Waverly High School took part in the competition coming home with medals.

Emily Hoss competed in the category “Leadership.” She received top silver and is going to compete at the state competition in April for the possibility of advancing to nationals in Nashville, Tennessee this July. She also advanced from the district to state level in running for the Nebraska FCCLA State Officer Team. She will be competing for a position on the team at state competition in April.

Jean Bruhl competed in the category “Focus on the Children” and received silver. For her project she went to the elementary school and did a presentation and class activity on bullying. She then presented her project at the competition.

Hannah Bartels competed in the category “Advocacy” and received bronze. For her project she researched and advocated on the topic of abortion. She had to complete a case study, find research on both sides of the issue, take a stance and advocate for her position on the issue.