40 Years Ago (1983)

A change in meeting dates in March was made Tuesday by the Village Trustees in Eagle to allow the scheduling of a meeting with Cass County Commissioner Hilton Rogers to discuss possible arrangements for contracting law enforcement services from the county.

The regular first Tuesday meeting was Thursday, March 3 to avoid the scheduling of a special meeting to explain to Rogers the trustees’ interest in obtaining part-time police services to enforce village ordinances.

The community has no one to enforce local laws and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has in the past refused to take action when those laws have been violated, board members said at Tuesday’s meeting.

It may be hard to believe in today’s economy but there are thousands of dollars and prizes in a bank account in Waverly that no one has bothered to claim. All together there is over $10,000 in cash prizes from the January Lottery that haven’t been claimed by the second, third and fifth place winners.

If the cash prizes aren’t claimed there presently are no plans for what will be done with the money. The Waverly City Council has a number of options, including having this prize money being added to the next month’s lottery or having a separate drawing for what’s left over at the end of the year.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Jerry Dalton suggested that the extra unclaimed cash prizes be added on to the regular drawing twice a year. By adding the extra cash into the pot in the July and December drawings, the winners of those two lotteries would receive added cash, with the extra money being split.

A public meeting has been scheduled for Feb. 21 in which the public and representatives of local groups have been invited to make suggestions on how the city’s profits from the lottery will be spent.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The seizure of more than a ton and a half of marijuana at the Interstate 80 weigh station near Greenwood last weekend was the largest single “bust” in Nebraska state patrol history, State Patrol Spokesman Jeff Hanson said Tuesday.

The 3,097 pounds of marijuana worth about $3 million was found sealed near the front of a 40 by 80 foot semi-tractor trailer that apparently was bound from somewhere in Arizona to an unspecified destination in Pennsylvania, Hansen said.

The bales of the green weed were hidden by a trailer loaded with roofing materials and may have gone unnoticed if not for the suspicions of Carrier Enforcement Officer Bruce Okamoto.

Raymond Central’s Lady Mustangs blazed a three-game streak into the record books with wins over Waverly, Valley and Fort Calhoun last week to advance to convincing 11-4 overall and 7-0 regular season conference standings.

In their last eight games, the Lady Mustangs have dropped just one to Wahoo in the Lady Warriors’ first successful bid for a Nebraska Capitol Conference tournament championship.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Michael P. Donner of Walton was arrested early Monday morning for breaking into a Waverly store and leading deputies in a high-speed chase.

“We received the alarm at 2:47 a.m. this morning,” Chief Deputy Bill Jarret said Monday.

Within minutes Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies were on the scene where they discovered a large hole in the window of Spot Spirits in the Waverly Plaza. Lying inside in the middle of the floor was a bowling ball.

“While deputies were in the building investigating, they heard a car leave the parking lot,” he said.

“It was just a matter of minutes when we picked up the vehicle which ended in a pursuit,” he said, adding that the driver was throwing items out of the car as he was heading south on North 148th Street at excessive speed.

The chase ended near 129th and Old Cheney when Donner lost control of the vehicle, which landed on its side in a ditch.

Interstate I-80’s expansion project won’t directly affect road traffic near Waverly until 2007, but frequent drivers between Omaha and Lincoln will experience the $367 million project possibly as soon as this summer.

Construction is set for a nine-mile stretch of rural interstate near Omaha later this year.

The current schedule calls for construction between I-180 and the 56th Street interchange to be completed between 2007 and 2009. Construction east of Waverly to Greenwood is scheduled for 2007 through 2010, with the final segment – 56th Street to Waverly – tabbed for work from 2010 to 2012.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The work of several 2012 Raymond Central graduates graced the pages of two high profile car magazines recently.

A group of five seniors rebuilt a 1973 Camaro during the 2011-12 school year. By January, one of the group’s leaders, Darrin Pecka, had gotten the project featured in Hot Rod and Super Chevy magazines.

To get in the magazines, Pecka sent out releases and made some calls. But the real work happened in Jay Henderson’s class. That was where Henderson helped Pecka, Alex Hageman, Jonthon Kramer, Dillon Burklund and Jacob Gramlich make the old Camaro look like new.

Hageman brought the project to class. He got permission to work on Roub Hoftar’s car, and Pecka quickly joined the project.

Henderson, industrial technology teacher, estimated the cost of the project was around $20,000.

Last weekend’s state bowling championship event capped two very different seasons for the Waverly bowling teams.

For the girls team, the Class B State runner-up trophy capped a season of high expectations. Last season the Vikings finished second behind rival Lincoln Pius X.

Members of the Waverly girls bowling team include Whitney Laritsen, Olivia Wulbern, Brooke Oschner, Tristan Mentzer, Lizzie Dunavin, Paige McCaslin, Alysha Hunkins, Payton Year, Johnson and Megan Salmen.

For the boys team, this season brought a different emotion and far different expectations. The boys finished third in state last season, just missing a chance to play for the championship. But only two members are left from that roster.

Despite a team of fresh faces, Waverly proved it could compete with the best. The Vikings held a 2-1 advantage at the state tournament in a best of five series against top-ranked Hastings. Hastings was able to pull out the win, but only by a few pins.

Members of the Waverly boys team include Austin Packett, Arthur Hruska, Robert Frankhauser, Schuelke, Sawyer Boddy, Reed Johnson, Drew Evans, Bryan Fogerty and Jacob Welling.