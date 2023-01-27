Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1983)

The Raymond Central boys varsity team are proving that they are now prepared to win when they came onto the basketball court, as they took sizeable early leads in both of the games they played last week. Coach Bill Sloup said that the Mustangs “started well and were able to take the game in hand” in both Friday night’s against Wahoo and Saturday night’s bout with Aquinas.

Central jumped to a big lead by the middle of the second quarter when facing Wahoo, taking a 28-8 advantage. But soon the Mustangs began to relax, and “coasted a bit,” Sloup said.

It took a while for the Mustangs to regain their momentum, but they were able to defeat Wahoo by a final score of 67 to 55.

An electric blanket was the cause of a fire at Earl Stern’s home in Raymond, according to State Fire Marshall Wally Barnett.

The Raymond Fire Department was notified of the fire about 6 p.m. Saturday, and was able to contain the blaze to one bedroom, said Raymond Fire Chief Harold Danley.

The fire was about to spread to the attic, he said, but the department was able to contain the fire before any major damage was done to the rest of the house.

Altogether, the State Fire Marshall estimated that there was about $4,000 worth of damage to the Stern’s home in the blaze. Danley said that there was smoke damage upstairs and very minimal damage downstairs.

30 Years Ago (1993)

By a nearly two-to-one margin, Raymond voters approved a local lottery in a Tuesday special election in the northwest Lancaster County community.

More than two-thirds of Raymond’s 110 registered voters cast ballots in the special election, with 46 voting in favor of the lottery and 24 voting against it.

That clears the way for the village’s board of trustees to begin the process of selecting an operator and getting the game going.

So far, the only operator to express any interest in a Raymond game has been David Zeilinger, the operator of Denton’s “Daily Double” keno lottery.

Duabe Harr of Raymond’s Ding-A-Ling Bar approached the board about running a lottery from his First Street bar and restaurant last November and the board approved a resolution setting the stage for the special election last month.

His establishment will likely play host to the game.

Eighth grader Drew Peters won school-level competition of the National Geography Bee at Waverly Junior High School earlier this month, giving him the chance at a $25,000 national scholarship.

All eighth graders participated in the bee, that was held in seven rounds at the junior high, Geography Teacher Leon Bose said last week.

School participants were narrowed to a field of 10 finalists. Peters was then declared the winner from among those finalists and Rob Vincent placed second, Bose said.

School contests are the first round in the annual National Geography Bee that is sponsored by National Geographic WORLD, the National Geographic Society’s magazine for children, and by Amtrak.

20 Years Ago (2003)

For the first time in history, an individual has been elected to the Lincoln Electric System administrative board of directors that does not live in Lincoln. Waverly Mayor Ron Melbye was nominated for the board by Lincoln Mayor Don Wesley. On Monday, Jan. 13, the Lincoln city council voted unanimously to put Melbye on the board.

Even though Melbye does not live in the corporate area of the Lincoln city limits, LES serves the Waverly community.

The committee acts as a governmental oversight for LES and will meet monthly.

Melbye works with the Building Automation Division of Siemens Building Technologies, Inc., in Omaha and has been may- or of Waverly since 1996.

He has been active in local and regional community affairs, serving as a member of the Executive Board of the League of Nebraska Municipalities since October 1994, and serving as president in 1999-00. Melbye served as a member of the Waverly City Council for 10 years from 1986 to 1996, and as president of the city council in 1988, 1989, and 1993.

The Waverly girls basketball team spent just one quarter climbing out of a 16-4 hole, but could never grab the lead in its 63-55 loss to Gretna last Friday in Waverly.

Gretna used a definite size advantage to jump ahead in the first quarter, but Waverly’s defense responded, allowing the Viqueens to build momentum.

The Dragons got 39 points from three players listed 5-10 or taller. With their own six footer in Juli Minicz battling foul trouble in the first half, Waverly turned to its two other post players, and both responded.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The Vikings went to Lincoln Northeast Saturday and brought home a dual win.

Waverly downed Lincoln Northeast 44-36. Seven Waverly wrestlers earned victories, including five pins in the dual.

Trevor Spath pinned his 120-pound opponent in 1 minute, 6 seconds, and Austtin Neemann took just 1:40 to record his pin. Justin Lawrence, 138 pounds, Shane Ostransky, 220 pounds, and Justin Hennessy, 285 pounds, also recorded pins in the match.

Hunter Bell won by a 9-3 decision at 182 pounds and 106-pounder Brayden Dowding earned a tech. fall with a 20-4 score.

Law enforcement officers arrested a second suspect Jan. 15 in connection with the shooting death of Tyler Schoenrock.

Members of the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year old Adrian Casares in San Antonio, Texas. Officers tracked a Ford Explorer they believed Casares to be using and arrested him in a San Antonio residence without incident around 5:30 p.m., according to Lancaster County Sheriff Capt. Gary Juilfs.

A warrant had been is- sued for Casares in connection with the Dec. 30 shooting of Tyler Schoenrock, 25, of Lincoln. Schoenrock’s bullet-ridden body was found on First Street between Waverly and Bluff roads.