40 Years Ago (1983)

Raymond Central faced some very tough competition last Friday when participating at the Blair Invitational. In overall team totals, the Central girls finished third of the 11 teams competing, finishing only three points behind second-place Wahoo, with Elkhorn placing first. The Central boys came in ninth of the 12 teams competing, with Nebraska City taking first, and South Sioux City placing second.

Coach Leo Jelinek said that the girls had good results overall, and that Blair served as excellent preparation to next week’s district competition.

Gina Jochim had an excellent day, proving that she has recovered from an injury earlier in the season by taking first in the 400 meter dash at 58.41, first in the 200 meter dash at 25.79 and second in the 100 meter dash at 12.71. Jelinek said that Central has high hopes for Jochim in districts.

On Tuesday, May 3, the Waverly Chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America held its 1982-1983 Officer Installation and Recognition Night.

The program entitled “FBLA Challenge Today Business Success Tomorrow” was held in the Community Room at the Lancaster County Bank.

Kitti McKee, president, gave the welcome and introduced special guests. Guest speaker was Sharon Breunig, personnel specialist at First National Bank of Lincoln. Breunig spoke on the do’s and don’ts of job interviewing.

The chapter presented certificates of appreciation to Mike’s Jack and Jill, Sandy’s Styling Salon, Clarice Brown of Brownie Manufacturing, Marilyn Schappaugh and Harriet Johnson of School District 145 and Bernice Lorenson and Brian McManus of The Waverly News. Certificates were given to students Lyn Rickertson and Dalene Stunkel for the help they had given the chapter. Outgoing vocational advisory council member, Lori McKee, was also recognized.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The Waverly girls soccer team won a shootout 3-1 over Platteview in the first round of the EMC Tournament. The Viqueens won 3-2 on the road, bringing their record to 6-7 this season.

In the semifinals, Waverly fell to Gretna on the road 8-0. Gretna went on to win the conference two days later.

It may be way too early to predict any trends, but in its first week of operation, Lincoln’s long-awaited “Big Red Keno” seems to be having little impact on Waverly Keno.

Average attendance at the Waverly game is still about 150 people at any given time during the day, he said.

On its opening day in Lincoln last week, Big Red Keno played 60 games in 10 hours and took in about $8,300, while paying out nearly $15,000 in winnings, including a $10,000 award to a Gothenburg woman who won on the first and only game of keno she’d ever played.

Monthly figures for March, pro- vided to the city by Waverly Keno’s operator, Blake Enterprises, Inc., show gross receipts of just over $597,425, of which more than 81%, or $485,072, was paid back to players in the form of winnings. The City of Waverly’s share for the month, 8.35%, was about $49,594, while the operator earned about $59,094.

About 100 games per day is average at Waverly Keno’s Trackside Bar location in the Waverly Plaza. March 31 was the single highest day of the month for gross receipts, when 104 games were played, and more than $27,124 was bet.

There were four days during the month when betting exceeded $25,000 and a total of 14 days when more than $20,000 was bet in a single day.

Senior Kristy Schied was voted the first Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) state officer from Raymond Central High School at the organization’s state leadership conference in Omaha earlier this month.

Schied, a senior, was Central’s first candidate for a state office, and was elected FBLA State Secretary, according to the school.

Other RCHS FBLA firsts this year included having four members make the oral finals of the “Creed Competition” (Jennifer Martin, Kristin Pearson, Robin Petterson and Mandy Renner). Martin and Pearson also were the first Central members to receive medals for completing the oral creed.

Gretchen Wisch was an honorable mention in “Accounting 1,” another first for a Central student in a difficult event.

20 Years Ago (2003)

A new floral business has opened in Waverly just in time for Mother’s Day and graduation.

The mother and daughter team of Jeris Haney and Kalah Williams opened Garden Party Floral at 14041 Highway 6 last Thursday.

“We both have worked at floral shops in Lincoln for about six years and have done several weddings from our homes,” Williams said.

Williams said that learning to become a florist was “on the job” training.

And with the two gaining experience through those years, they have taken design trophies at different large floral competitions.

Knowing how to take a bunch of flowers and making them look attractive led the two to open a shop in Waverly.

Williams said she felt like she had come home. The family at one time lived north of town and Williams, now the mother of two, graduated from Waverly High School.

Competing against district opponents has been a source of comfort for the Waverly boys soccer team this season.

The Vikings are 4-0 against District B-1 opponents, which began its tournament Wednesday at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Waverly earned a bye as the No. 1 seed and will play its first game Thursday. The finals are slated for Friday.

In the quarterfinal match-up against Nebraska City on April 29, Waverly scored three over- time goals to break a 1-1 tie after 80 minutes. The Vikings put in three goals in 18 minutes during the two overtime periods, getting two scores from Whitefoot and one from Tom Martinosky to win 4-1.

Waverly fell to Blair 3-1 in the EMC Tournament semifinals last Thursday.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Becky Parkhurst is ready to give someone else a chance. The Waverly Middle School reading and English teacher is retiring this year, after 44 years of teaching, including 13 at WMS.

“I really enjoy teaching and kids. It’s just time for me to do something else with my life,” she said. “So, it’s time for somebody else to get a chance.”

Her profession has changed quite a bit in the last four decades. The way families function, people live and expectations of students have changed, she said. But technology provided one of the biggest changes.

Her students helped Parkhurst through some of the most difficult times of her life. She survived cancer in 1996 and 2000. Her first year in Waverly came after a battle with the disease. Her appearance got the attention of her students.

“It was tiring but energizing at the same time,” she said. “Kids this age don’t stay sad long, because they have so many things to think about. I think that helps with the healing process.”

After the school year, Parkhurst plans to stay involved in the school and community. She plans to substitute teach, while volunteering at the food bank.

The Vikings started strong but could not hold off Norris in the B-1 District Tournament on April 30.

Norris scored on a penalty kick in overtime for a 2-1 victory and a district finals berth.

“It is a tough way to lose the last game,” Waverly Coach Joel Fritz said. “I don’t feel like we played bad at all. We just couldn’t take advantage of the opportunities that we created. We gave them two chances to score and they took advantage.”

Waverly opened the scoring when Cierra Tjaden found the net in the fifth minute for a 1-0 lead. Val Hernandez sent a pass beyond Norris’ back line and Tjaden tracked down the ball and beat the Norris goalkeeper.

“It was a great start to the game,” Fritz said. “We had talked the past few practices and even that day about coming out strong and setting the tone of the game. I thought we did that early in the game.”

Norris notched the equalizer just a few minutes later. The Titans took advantage of a miscommunication in the Waverly defense and tied the score 1-1.

The Vikings produced three shots on goal to just one from Norris but could not take back the lead.

Waverly finished the season with a 6-7 record, including wins over fifth-ranked Elkhorn and ninth-ranked Blair.