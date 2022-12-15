Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1982)

Former School District 145 Superintendent Marven Rosen was charged Tuesday in Lancaster County Court with two counts of Class 3 felony theft of school funds.

The charges allege that Rosen took over $1,000 in school funds on two different occasions. According to Deputy County Attorney Jim Hoppe, Rosen used about $1,500 of a cooperative Special Education fund on or about Sept. 9 for personal use. Around Oct. 4, Hoppe alleged that Rosen used about $3,800 from the same fund, again for personal use. Although Hoppe was unable to elaborate fully on how the money was spent, he said that it appears a portion of it was spent for personal travel expenses on a trip to Mexico.

Rosen submitted his resignation on Friday, after receiving a letter from the sheriff’s office requesting him to appear in court.

In Tuesday’s arraignment, Rosen was scheduled to appear again in court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 27, to establish the date for a preliminary hearing, and was released on a $2,000 signature bond.

School Board President Wayne Nielson appointed a committee to pursue the hiring of a new superintendent.

Currently, Hamlow Elementary School Principal Tom Hill is serving as acting superintendent. Bevans said Hill was selected because of permanent capacity, but Bevans said she doesn’t know how long this will take.

A public hearing has been scheduled by the District 161 Board of Education to discuss the possible purchase of additional land to the south of Raymond Central High School. The meeting time has been scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, to be held at the high school.

Superintendent Rolland Fenster said that this public hearing was the next step required by law in purchasing the land. Already, the board has sent a letter to the owners of the property, informing them that they are interested in a purchase, and an acknowledgement that the proposal has been received was sent back to them. The offer is the preliminary step, Fenster said, which needs to be followed by the public hearing. Following the hearing, the board can then talk with the owner about the possibility of negotiating a lagoon to the road. The reasons the district wishes to purchase land is to increase the outdoor athletic practice facilities, to revise and expand the parking area, and for possible future building projects.

The public is invited to speak on the issue and air their views in the Jan. 17 meeting.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Joni’s Dairy Sweet opened under owner Joni Johnson last Thursday and the Newman Grove native is hoping that business will be good.

“The place has a good history behind it from what I’ve been told. When my boyfriend and I saw it, we thought the location was ideal,” the former 7/11 convenience store manager said.

This is Johnson’s first venture into the restaurant/fast food business, although she did once work for a Lincoln doughnut shop.

Sloppy Joe’s with a tangy, home- made sauce are Johnson’s current specialty, although the menu is filled with other eat-in or carry-out items and prices are moderate.

Hamburgers are $1.75, cheese- burgers a dime more, grilled chicken $2, a pork tenderloin sandwich for $1.70, corn dogs $1, chili dogs $1.25 and the sloppy joe’s are $1.25. Malts and shakes are 95 and 85 cents.

Waverly’s debut varsity win at Platteview last Friday “didn’t come easy against an aggressive team,” Viking Coach Leon Bose said.

But Waverly shooting clicked in the second and fourth quarters to take the Vikes to the 61-56 nonconference victory that lifts them to 1-2 on the season.

Home court Platteview took the lead at 12-9 at the end of the first period and advanced that to 32-27 by the half. By the beginning of the final period, Platteview was still on top, but by a much narrower 39-36. It took a 25-point Viking effort in that final period to take the win.

Justin Goldman kept the Trojans in the game with 19 points, and got ample assistance from Chad Dickerson’s 11 and David Boone’s 10 points, but it was Waverly senior Kim Young who led all scorers, with 20 points from a six of 14 performance from field (including a three pointer) and five of six free throws.

20 Years Ago (2002)

Traffic and parking control at Christmas on the Prairie last Saturday was as handy as looking for a blue coat.

Four members of the Waverly FFA assisted with the parking at the annual holiday event at the Saunders County Museum in Wahoo. Their helping hands were courtesy of Platte Valley Equipment. The John Deere dealership purchased four FFA members during the chapter’s Nov. 14 auction.

The chapter’s recent fundraiser placed its 65 members on the auction block. The highest bidder for each FFA member got to decide how the person would work for six to eight hours.

The Waverly Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 9875, presented the District 145 sixth grade basketball program with a donation used toward the purchase of uniforms for the boys.

A total of 18 sixth grade boys signed up to play basketball through the program during the 2002-03 season.

This has allowed two teams to be formed. Both of these teams are participating in the Lincoln YMCA Spirit basketball league.

“The boys are very proud of their new uniforms and it is felt that this donation will help to instill additional school and com- munity spirit into those participating and their parents,” sixth grade coordinator Dave White said.

10 Years Ago (2012)

Waverly High School Assistant Principal Brian Daniell was named Assistant Principal of the Year by the Nebraska State Association of Secondary Schools on Dec. 6. The award came in just his third year as an administrator.

“Assistant principal is hard job. Hands down, it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Daniell said.

Daniell’s work has not gone unnoticed by others at Waverly High School. English teacher Lisa Graham noted his interactions with students and staff have helped change the atmosphere at the high school.

Several members from School District 145’s Foundation for Education attended a high school staff meeting Dec. 5 and awarded grants, totaling over $5,000, to four teachers.

Trent Goldsmith, business and economics teacher, received $1,125 for a program entitled “Paperless Accounting.”

Agriculture education instructor Kori Jensen received $2,000 to purchase lab stations that will bring science to ag education.

Blake Tobey, English/drama/journalism teacher, was awarded over $915 to purchase a camcorder.

Mallory Gregory, family and consumer science teacher, was awarded $987 to purchase four kitchen work tables.

The four teachers, along with Eagle Elementary teacher Michelle Dutton, who received a grant last week to purchase individual iPads for her second grade class, were recognized during Friday night’s basketball game.