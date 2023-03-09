40 Years Ago (1983)

The Capitol Conference Speech Tournament was held Monday, March 7 at Wahoo High School. For the second year in a row, Raymond Central came away with a win.

Central earned three all-conference selections including Matt Davis in Oral Interpretation of Poetry, Bill Hellerich and Christy Martin in Duet Acting, Central also had five honorable mentions or superiors. They were Valerie Niday and Randy Block in Entertainment Speaking, Jay Samuelson and Denise Woita in Informative Public Address, and Janey Basel in Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose. Others participating were Shelley Kreitman, Kelly Tucker, Mark Blazek, Chris Hardesty, Gail Kliment and Steve Otto.

Second place in the tournament went to Ashland-Greenwood and third place went to Syracuse.

Highway 6 officially closed at the Steven’s Creek bridge and won’t reopen until the end of summer. For those needing to go to Lincoln, the State Department of Roads suggests that they detour at Interstate 80, and come in via Highway 77.

The highway officially closed on March 7, but according to Wayne Teton of the Nebraska Department of Roads, many people are ignoring the detour signs at the interstate and trying unsuccessfully to get through.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Members of the Waverly Mat Club won medals in competition at Seward last weekend, the club reported.

Jeremy Slaughter came home with a first place medal from the Seward Wrestling Tournament on March 6.

Placing second from the Waverly club were Curtis and Kyle Fessler, while Travis Checketts, Sonny Frankhouser and Nick Danley all came home with fourth place medals.

Eleven mat club members wrestled in the tournament, with other participants being Patrick Checkettts, Boby Lundholm, Aaron Collins, Harm Danley and Josh Warner.

Little more than a month after local voters approved it, the Village of Raymond has awarded a contract for a keno game to the manager of one of the largest lotteries in Nebraska.

Todd Zeilinger, a manager at Denton’s “Daily Double” keno lottery and son of Denton and Hastings lottery operator David Zeilinger, said last week that he and partner Richard Dworak were given the contract to operate Raymond’s lottery when the village board met March 4.

They apparently were the only bidders for the game that was approved by a nearly two-to-one margin in a special village election on Jan. 26.

The Zeilingers had approached Raymond’s village board as early as last November to tell them that if voters approved a game, they would like to operate it.

20 Years Ago (2003)

The Waverly City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance Monday night authorizing the declaration of a water watch, warning or emergency, a move that will save them time and hassle if such an announcement should be made necessary by predicted drought-like conditions.

Normally, the ordinance would be brought before the council when water quantity was approaching lower levels.

Now, provided the city approves the second and third readings, Mayor Ron Melbye would already have the authorization to call for voluntary or mandatory water reductions in the city.

In the past, the ordinance wasn’t considered until needed, which slowed the process.

Two second-half scoring spurts weren’t enough to overtake Nebraska City as the Waverly girls basketball team ran out of time, falling 55-50 in the first round of the district B-1tournament.

Waverly’s 10-0 run late in the third quarter cut into Nebraska City’s 12 point lead, but a 6-0 run by the Pioneers to end the third quarter and start the fourth put them back in control.

Two late three-point baskets by junior Cara Engelman sandwiched around a Nebraska City free throw pulled Waverly close with 48 seconds left.

After junior Sheena Gaskins made one of two free throws, Nebraska City sank 3-of-4 from the line to close out the win.

“We just ran out of time,” Madison said. “They came out and really executed well at the beginning of the fourth quarter and went on a 6-0 run and we turned the ball over three straight times.”

10 Years Ago (2013)

Waverly shut down a hot Plattsmouth offense in the B-1 District semifinals Feb. 25 at Lincoln Southeast High School.

The Vikings downed Plattsmouth 55-37, holding in check an offense that produced 75 points two days earlier.

Waverly’s defense tallied 14 steals, forced 18 turnovers and held Plattsmouth to just two three-pointers and 39% shooting from the field.

Waverly and Lower Platte South Natural Resources District representative planned to meet Monday in an attempt to proceed with a proposed dry dam.

The NRD Board of Directors failed to approve an agreement viewed as the next step in the Ash Hollow Dry Dam project. The agreement failed by a 9-11 vote at the board’s Feb. 27 meeting. The dry dam is Waverly’s proposed solution to limit flooding in the city and reduce the number of residents required to purchase flood insurance.