Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1982)

It appears there will be more involvement in getting School District 161 (Raymond Central) divided into wards than had originally been anticipated; it was appealed at their last board of education meeting on Nov. 8

Superintendent Rolland Fenster told the board and audience that after discussing the issue with Superintendent Dr. Dennis Nosal of Norris, he has discovered that a federal census will have to be made before the ward system becomes a reality.

Fenster said that at Norris, which was divided into wards in 1978, it ended up costing their district somewhere between $5,000 and $6,000.

Figures from the 1980 federal census can’t be used for the ward system, Fenster said, because the precincts are split into different school districts and an accurate count for District 161 cannot be gained through them.

Therefore, under School Law 5-108, Fenster said it appears that the district will have to request a federal census report.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Ownership and operation of Waverly’s Rose Hill Cemetery, that had been under an association for well over a hundred years, changed to the City of Waverly last Monday, Nov. 2 after months of negotiations. The association, headed by President Max Malone, first approached the city about a takeover several years ago when it was becoming increasingly apparent that no new volunteers wanted to help with the management and care of the nine-acre cemetery on the northwest corner of North 148th and Heywood streets.

At the time the association turned ownership over to the city, six of its seven board members were at or near retirement age and no one was volunteering to replace them.

The most obvious part of Capitol City Vending Co.’s Waverly location is the new video game, pool and jukebox arcade fronting Kenilworth Street, just north of the co-op elevators.

But “The Game Room,” that opened last week in the former Nebraska Taekwondo School next to The News at North 142nd and Kenilworth streets, is just a very small part of the company’s business, that stretches from Alliance to Lincoln.

“We service 27 locations with the installations, repair and replacement of pool tables, jukeboxes and video games and service eight other vending companies,” said Manager Gary Blatteray.

20 Years Ago (2002)

David Doran will replace Aaron Howe representing Ward 3 on School District 145.

According to Cass County Election Commissioner Rebecca Hight-Moravec, Doran took 171 votes to Terry Caddy’s 150 as of Tuesday night. Election results are unofficial at this time. Official results will be released after absentee and other ballots are hand-counted.

Twenty-four teams competed in the opening speech season at the Millard North Novice invite Friday, Nov. 1.

Raymond Central took first place with 98 points followed by Omaha Marion with 55 points and Lincoln East with 26 points.

Central won four out the eight events. They swept the first four places in humorous interpretation and the first three placed in duet acting.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The new westbound three-lane pavement of I-80 between Waverly and the Greenwood interchange opened to traffic this week according to the Nebraska Department of Roads (NDOR).

There will still be lane closures for both the eastbound and westbound traffic to finish the removal of the concrete protection barriers, finish seeding, and to install permanent pavement markings.

At least one positive came from a pricy electric bill Luke Benes picked up in 2011 – the Benes Services Company wind turbine.

Benes started researching wind turbines on April 20, 2011, after discovering a sizable portion of his electric bill bend to taxes.

Benes Services was recently awarded a $19,750 Rural Energy for America Program grant for the turbine.

USDA Rural Development Nebraska State Director Maxine Moul said such projects reduce consumption, freeing money to be kept within rural Nebraska.