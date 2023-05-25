Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

40 Years Ago (1983)

Richard Kennedy, principal at Waverly High School for five years, will be leaving his position at the end of June to accept a superintendent position in Franklin.

Kennedy said that he was accepted for this new position last week, and attended an already-scheduled special school board meeting on May 18 to inform the board of this development, and ask if he could be released from his contract.

The board told him informally that there would be no problem in releasing him from his contract, and will take formal action to do so in their June meeting.

Kennedy said that he will continue to work for District 145 through the month of June, and will begin his new position in Franklin in July 1.

For her second straight year, Gina Jochim of Raymond Central took first in state in both the 200 and 400 meter dashes. Competing last week at Omaha Burke, Jochim had a time of 26.46 in the 200 meter dash, and a time of 58.14 in the 400 meter dash. In both events, she went undefeated all the way through state competition.

Jochim also placed in the 100 meter dash, taking fifth in state with a time of 15’0”.

Mark Blazek of Central took fourth at state in the high jump this year clearing the bar at 6’4”. Jeff Schneider of Kimball took first place in the event, with a height of 6’6”.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Nearly 50 residents of Waverly’s Bethesda Care Center nursing home got an unscheduled ride downtown when the facility was temporarily emptied last Saturday afternoon after a strong, ammonia-like smell began permeating the building.

The event, that ended with staff and residents back inside the facility about two hours later, attracted the assistance of volunteer fire and rescue squads from Waverly, Eagle, Alvo and Greenwood, along with Eastern Ambulance crews, staff from Lincoln’s Lancaster Manor, deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and community volunteers.

Lancaster Manor brought a van with them to help move care center residents from the home to Waverly’s downtown VFW Hall and Community Center, and the Waverly Public Schools provided a bus and more vans, one of them driven by District Superintendent Dr. Jim Ossian.

American Red Cross Midwest Region Blood Services will honor a Valparaiso resident June 3 for her outstanding work recruiting bone marrow donors and organizing bone marrow drives.

June Eddinger will be named Outstanding Bone Marrow Supporter at the Red Cross blood region’s annual meeting in Omaha.

Eddinger is an employee of the Nebraska Department of Health.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Joan Ready of Greenwood has fed a lot of students in her 18 years of working in the food service department of the Waverly school system.

This past Tuesday, Ready fed her last student as she now heads off to enjoy retirement.

Ready started out doing dishes when both the middle and high school students served were served.

She soon became assistant cook and found her responsibilities increase with the division of the middle and high schools. She oversaw the feeding of the sixth, seventh and eighth grade students seeing more than 300 students come in daily for meals.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Waverly High School students got a taste of starting a real business this semester and will share that experience with their classmates this week.

Students from four classes helped create the Viking Café, which will serve drinks and snacks May 22 through 24.

Waverly students were responsible for everything from writing the business mission statement, to designing the commercials, making the booth and the food.

Introduction to business students were in charge of the business side of the project along with overseeing students from infotech, advanced food and nutrition, and woods classes. The business students wrote a mission statement, goals and handled the financials, as well as coordinating work in other classes. Students even sold stock to raise money for the company.

Raymond Central High School expects recent incidents of burglaries to by stymied by a weekend arrest.

Two teenagers were arrested on charges of burglary at Raymond Central High School over the weekend.

Steven Cole II, 18, of Lincoln and Alex Wismer, 19, of Valparaiso were cited for burglary after being seen running through the hallways of Raymond Central High School in the early morning hours of May 18, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s report.

The duo allegedly set off the school’s motion detectors at 12:42 a.m. and were spotted in the hallway within 15 minutes. A school janitor saw the two men in the school, Raymond Central Superintendent Paul Hull said.

They used a set of stolen master keys to enter the school.