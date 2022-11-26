Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1982)

Waverly Camp Creek Antique Threshing Board of Directors held their November meeting Friday, Nov. 19 at the home of Sonni and Eric Rasmussen.

The 1983 board is: president, Tom May; vice president, Mike Dietze; secretary, Dorothy McKay; treasurer, Eric Rasmussen; directors, Bob Janecek, Warren Whitney, George McKay, Ernie Dietze and Glen Ficken.

The show’s feature and the color was selected for the badges and posters. Special recognition will be given to Root and Van Dervoodt Engines and Allis Chalmer tractors.

Purchase of an engine to be raffled off will be made by the appointed committee.

The Waverly City Council informed the Nebraska Department of Roads that the town is still interested in plans to widen Highway 6 to four lanes up to 148th Street.

In a special meeting of the council Monday night, two representatives from the roads department, Wayne Teten and Chuck McCann, updated councilmembers on the status of this long- discussed project.

According to Teten, the widening of Highway 6 to four lanes from Fletcher Road in Lincoln to the I-80 interchange will soon become a reality. Teten said that the department hopes to have the project completed within a year.

The widening of the other section, running from the I-80 interchange to 148th Street in Waverly, is still farther in the future.

The council moved to enter into a pre-agreement with the roads department which states that the city is still interested in the project.

Roads department representatives will attend the next regularly scheduled meeting to give more specifics on the plans for the Highway 6 expansion.

30 Years Ago (1992)

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said last Thursday that a 700 pound, four-point bull elk was found dead in a field north of Eagle on Sunday, Nov. 15, the second day of the state’s nine-day firearms deer hunting season.

A 26-year-old Lincoln man apparently called the Game and Parks Commission late Sunday to say he had mistakenly shot the animal, and Conservation Officer Doug Kramer said he expected charges to be filed against him in Cass County Court.

The man who shot the elk could be charged with taking a game animal out of season, and could face fines ranging from $50 to $500, plus an additional $600 in damages to the state.

The Waverly ViQueens volleyball team capped a 20-game season by advancing to the district finals against Platteview earlier this month.

Four graduating seniors helped take the Queens to an Omaha Roncalli Invitational Tournament championship in September and a district runner-up finish at Ashland this month including Jill Fulmer, Tiff Schernikau, Kathy Dalton and Shelli Johnson.

Fulmer was recently named to the EMC’s all-conference team and Johnson received an honorable mention.

Fulmer led the Queens with 342 receives this year; served 163 for 187 with 11 Aces and was one of 5 leading spikers with 320 hits with 72 Aces.

Johnson was the second in sets to fellow senior Dalton with 485 for 497 attempts, with 49 assist. She also had 127 serves with 9 Aces and 113 for 117 hitting attempts with 10 Aces.

Dalton led in set assists this season, however, totaling 79 and pacing sets with 556 for 557 attempts.

She also figured first and serving with 175 of 180 and 11 Aces and hit 84 91 attempts with 90 kills.

The fourth senior, Schernikau played a well-rounded game with 85 serves with 13 Aces, 155 spikes and 31 kills, and more than 100 receives.

20 Years Ago (2002)

After discussion on a number of items, the Raymond Central School Board made quick work of several action items. Board members approved the presented audit, a fine arts trip to New York City, and a staff resignation.

Approval was also granted for the purchase of a bus, which is being paid for out of a special education fund. Jacki McCracken, kindergarten teacher at Ceresco, asked for and was granted a release for her contract.

The New York City trip is tentatively scheduled for June 13 to 15, 2003.

The doors to the new Faith Lutheran Church School were opened Monday morning after years of fundraising and planning for the new site at 8701 Adams St. in Lincoln.

School principal Stuart Tietz said the congregation that decided to proceed with the fundraising for facilities at the new site did so with the expectation that the surrounding farm ground will soon be a hot spot for residential housing and commercial businesses.

Right now, the focus remains on completing unfinished facilities, such as the family life center with a gym and walking track, soccer and softball fields, and administrative offices. The fitness center and office are a part of phase two and are scheduled for completion by the end of March.

The school will house pre- school through sixth grade, as well as a daycare facility with extended hours.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The Raymond Central FBLA chapter held a trick or treat activity on Halloween to collect food for the local pantry and the backpack program.

Members met to select an area in one of their communities to solicit. Several members had fun dressing in costumes while they collected food.

Members collected over 350 pounds of food, which was then sorted and delivered in time for needy families in the communities to have plenty of food to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sgt. Josh Clark said the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office has received reports of windshield, back windows and side view windows broken on 8 Vehicles, including one Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser on Nov. 19 in Waverly. Total damage estimates exceed $2,400.

The first incident was reported before 5 a.m. Monday. Investigators had no suspects in the incident as of Monday.