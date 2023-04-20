40 Years Ago (1983)

The Small Farms Action group of Nebraska signed up two service stations in Waverly last week to serve as local oil recycling sites.

Waverly Oil, owned by Harvey Memming, and the Farmer’s Co-op Service Station have both agreed to accept and store people’s used oil, which will later be collected for recycling.

Bids were selected on April 11 for the construction and renovation work to be done at Waverly Junior-Senior High School.

According to Superintendent Doyle Mills, the bids in all areas were lower than had originally been anticipated by the schools architects.

The original estimated cost for Phase I of the project had been around $1.25 million. After bids were accepted, the actual cost to the district will be a total of $818,998, but this figure does not include the cost of architects.

The main bid was awarded to Beall Construction of Lincoln. Their bid for the general portion, which includes most of the construction and renovation, was $532,894. The mechanical portion of the bid went to Roberts Construction of Lincoln, who had a low bid of $203,054. The testing and balancing portion of the bid went to HAVE Consulting of Lincoln, who had the low bid of $3,075. The bid for electrical work went to Coffman Electric of Lincoln, who had the low bid of $79,975.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Murleen Bellinger, business education teacher at Waverly High School, won third place in the Share-An-Idea competition conducted by the Mountain-Plains Business Education Association.

Bellinger’s winning entry was entitled “Business Writing Hint.” The Mountain-Plains Business Education Association is the nine-state regional association of the National Business Education Association.

The Share-An-Idea competition is administered each year by the association in order to recognize talented teachers and to provide classroom ideas for its members.

Laura Johnson’s dedicated reading got her a private tour of the Governor’s Mansion recently, her teacher, Sue Munn said.

Johnson, a student at Waverly’s Hamlow Elementary School, recently finished reading 18,000 pages since school began last fall, making her the champion of the school’s fifth grade reading motivation program, called “Go Big Read.

That championship netted her, her father and Munn a private, 40-minute tour of the Governor’s Mansion.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Nancy Pietzyk’s second grade class at Eagle Elementary started to work on their “Easter Community Project” this winter.

Now they are seeing their project receive awards after being notified that they have received second place in the NETA Multimedia Authoring Contest and will receive at least a honorable mention for Best Commuity from the Nebraska Digital Media Awards. That award is sponsored by Apple computer, UNL’s Hixson-Lie College of Fine and Performing Arts Film and News Media Program and the Mary Riempa Ross Media Center.

Petzyk said the project was a professional growth project that would allow her students work with iMovie (digital movie making) and identify the community had changed time.

“They made one on dinosaurs learning how to make the movie then moved on to the community project,” Pietzyk said.

That project called for students to contact someone in town who could tell them history. Those subjects included the post office, Main Street, fire department, bank, senior center, school board, dentist, the grocery store, the golf course and so forth.

Waverly’s golf score keeps dropping as the weather warms. The Vikings posted their season-low as a team with an 18-hole score of 350, good for sixth place out of 14 teams at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational Monday in Ashland.

Sophomore Marcus Herring led Waverly with an 80 and a seventh-place finish. He finished just three shots out of third place while the team finished just seven shots from third. Senior Jordan Manske also earned a medal, finishing in 14th place with his 83 on the par-71 course.

Herring finished with a 91, Manske a 93 and Jason Mayer a 91.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The News received several awards in the 2013 Nebraska Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.

The News received second place for its classified section, third place in general excellence and third place for front page. News Editor Erik Dodge received third place in sports writing, and Advertising Representative Grant Fiedler won third place for use of color in advertising.

Work began on the quiet zone last Thursday. Constructors Inc. workers began creating a temporary road for businesses along Woodstock Boulevard on April 11. The road will be necessary while construction workers start repaving the eastside of Woodstock and move on to the westside, Rix said

After workers finish Woodstock, construction will move to the 148th Street railroad crossing. The crossing will be widened to 16 feet to accommodate farm equipment. The cross arms will also come down slower to accommodate larger, slower moving vehicles.

A 100-feet long median will be added to the north side of the crossing, along with additional railroad flashers and new crossing arms.