40 Years Ago (1983)

People commuting from Waverly to Lincoln, and vice versa, are going to have a harder time of it for a while. Soon, Highway 6 will be closed near Stevens Creek as work is underway for the expansion of the highway to four lanes from 84th Street to I-80.

According to Wayne Teten, district construction engineer for the Nebraska Department of Roads, a tentative date of March 14 has been set for the closing of the highway. But, he added, the closing date could be sooner if the weather is good. Beacon Company of Lincoln has been contracted to do the job, costing a grand total of about $2.8 million.

Teten said that the biggest part of the project, which will cause the closing of the road, is the construction of a four- lane bridge over Stephens Creek. It will probably take until late summer to complete the bridge.

He added that traffic heading towards Lincoln will be able to use the old lanes of traffic all the way up to the Steven’s Creek bridge, so there is access to the business along Highway 6. But, those coming from Lincoln will have a bit of backtracking to do. Since the road will be closed at the Steven’s Creek bridge, drivers will have to take Highway 77 to I-80, and then back up Highway 6 to get to their business.

The expansion will take all summer, and that they hope to have the project complete this fall.

A sign recently hung on the door at Nickerson Farms Highway 6 could be a sign of the times.

Nickerson Farms officially closed its doors on Feb. 10, and a total of 20 full and part-time workers lost their jobs.

During recent months, the economy has caused a decrease in business at Nickerson Farms and the franchise owners decided to close the doors and distribute their inventory to other members of the franchise. The management at Nickerson Farms learned of the decision just recently.

Now, the workers of Nickerson Farms have the unhappy task of boxing up their inventory and informing customers stopping by that they are no longer in business.

30 Years Ago (1993)

After much discussion and an amendment to a motion, Raymond Central Board of Education accepted the resignation of the district’s head football coach.

Joe Daddario’s request to step down as head coach was brought to the board by Ron Karr, Raymond Central Public School superintendent. The board initially agreed to accept the coach’s resignation. Ken Sabata, board member, requested that Daddario take on two assistant coaching positions if he was to step down as head football coach, stating that as a physical education instructor, Daddario should have other extra-curricular assignments as do other instructors.

The board agreed with the request and amended its motion with a 5-1 vote, with Mike Samuelson casting a vote against the request.

A 6-0 vote was cast to accept Daddario’s resignation. He has been head football coach for several years. Currently the district has assistant coaching positions open in track and junior high flag football. Karr agreed to assign Daddario to those duties only if no other faculty member was interested in coaching.

The state wrestling tournament will be held this coming weekend and two wrestlers from Waverly High School will taking part in the annual contest following district competition held this past weekend.

Ben Frye placed first in his weight class of 189 pounds defeating Ron Hodges of Beatrice, 6 to 5.

Kevin Countryman earned a trip to state competition by placing fourth in the final rounds on Saturday. Jeramie Schoepf of Seward defeated Country- man in the final round, 7 to 4.

Waverly placed 10th in the B-1 District tourney held at Utica Friday and Saturday.

20 Years Ago (2003)

When Rhett Stubbendeck sent out tapes displaying his football talent, he got good reviews from coaches. He also got word he wouldn’t be admitted without more math and science classes.

The Raymond Central senior and his mother Susan met with a school counselor and teachers to get him the required classes.

The extra work has paid off. Last week, Stubbendeck signed a letter-of-intent to play football for Division II University of Nebraska at Omaha.

“They are the ones that gave me a scholarship and showed the most interest,” he said last week.

The offer came on Stubbendeck’s official visit to the UNO campus on Jan. 25, and after he compared it to an offer from Northwest Missouri State and the other interested schools, he chose to follow in his brother Ryan’s footsteps.

Outdoor Classroom was recently awarded $7,500 in landscaping funds from the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum’s (NSA) Green Space Stewardship Initiative.

Principal Frank Hoefling will be overseeing the project.

Justin Evertson, assistant director for Community Programs, is pleased with the educational intent of this year’s projects.

“The great majority of these projects are for schools, museums or nature centers,” he said.

“Besides being highly visible demonstrations of sustainable landscapes, appropriate design and the use of native plant materials, the majority of the individuals working with these projects intent to use them as a very hands-on educational resource. We’re excited about the impact they can have on their communities.”

10 Years Ago (2013)

Waverly City Council members voted Tuesday night on this year’s One and Six Year Road Plan.

One of the roads approved has been on the list several times and residents have spoken up on how they felt it needed to be paved.

Thanks to the new quiet zone being constructed this summer, Woodstock will be paved from North 144th to North 148th Streets. Along with the paving, grade crossing leading up to the railroad track will have to be improved as well. The railroad crossing at North 141st Street will also be improved and repaved.

Other projects taking place this summer include paving North 144th to North 142nd from Oldfield to Paris and grading Williams Street north of North 148th and Waverly Road.

School District 145’s Foundation for Education (FFE) gave out their first student grant last week and according to FFE member Mary Gangwish, they hope it’s just the first of several.

The first-time grant went to Waverly High School’s student slam poetry team. The team is led by returning seniors Resha Grossman and Penny Lighthill.

Grossman took the lead in writing the student grant asking for $150 of the $250 recommended donation. The FFE donated the full amount of the recommended donation.