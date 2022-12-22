Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1982)

The Greenwood Village Board of Trustees met in regular session at the E.L. McDonald Community Center on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m.

The chairman proceeded to open discussion for a liquor license hearing. He noted that Danny Allen Schuelke applied for a Class C Liquor License and that his intent is to purchase the inventory and begin management of the Trackside Bar. The Trackside Bar is currently owned by Arthur Rinschen who has already been issued a Class C license. Schuelke was advised that off highway parking regulations must be observed and would be enforced by the State Patrol. The board voted to approve the granting of the license subject to final determination of the State Liquor Commission.

It was inability to make the shots in the first half which spelled the loss for the Waverly Vikings Saturday night when they faced Ashland. Even with a third quarter comeback, the Vikes were defeated by a score of 61-46.

The field goal percentages for Waverly in the first half were fairly dismal-they made only 12% of their shots, hitting 0 for 14 in the first quarter and 3 for 11 in the second quarter.

Despite a 30-12 lead in the half, Ashland quickly discovered an opponent was willing to fight to stay in the game in the third quarter. The Vikes bounced back in their return from halftime to score 18 points to Ashland’s 8.

Unfortunately, in the fourth quarter, the Vikes lost their composure, and let Ashland rack up more points.

30 Years Ago (1992)

Ron Melbye was elected president of the Waverly City Council. Melbye will replace Council Member Bruce Forbes as president for the coming year.

Council Member Dave Daiker was given the oath of office as he was absent from the Dec. 7 meeting.

The council also elected Don Dunn, city attorney; Penny Berger, assistant city attorney; Shirley Bruhl, city clerk/treasurer, William Niemeyer, city superintendent; Dennis Clark, volunteer fire chief, Allan Pfeiffer, building administrator and zoning inspector and Jerry Frazier, emergency preparedness coordinator.

The following council members were recommended by Mayor Curt Georgeson as liaison officers and approved by the council: David Daiker, public health and safety; Forbes, public utilities; Marilyn Larson, human services and Melbye, fiscal and economic development.

Even without a debate team, Raymond Central still finished ahead of 19 other schools at last Friday and Saturday’s University of Nebraska-Kearney speech and debate invitational.

Central easily won Saturday’s speech tournament over runner-up North Platte, and did so with enough spare points to still outclass North Platte in the overall standings (total for speech and debate) by 11 points.

Special individual medals were awarded to students winning or placing in least four events, with first through third place medals going to Central’s Jamee Johnson, Jeff Nelson and Carla Ward.

20 Years Ago (2002)

The question is do they repair it or build a new one? The next question is how are they going to pay for either project?

Waverly City Council members were asking these questions following presentation on the “life” of the city’s wastewater treatment facility.

“The facility was designed to last 20 years and it’s been 25 years,” Curtis Christensen of the Department of Environmental Quality told the council at Monday night’s meeting.

Christensen and Russell Irwin spoke to the council about the operation of the plant.

“Our biggest concern is the sludge treatment and the holding capacity,” Christensen said, adding that no matter what the weather is, sludge had to be re- moved from the plant as there was no place to hold it.

The council also heard from Jim Condon of Olsson and Associates who briefed them on a sewer plant study he had conducted.

Raymond Central failed to win any of the three duals last Saturday at its quadrangular but found individual success at three of the heavier weight classes.

Brian Buresh finished the day 2-1 at 171, winning by a forfeit and earning a decision. Buresh earned a 13-0 decision.

Zach Brown, wrestling at 215, won by a pin and a forfeit, also finishing at 2-1. He earned his pin in less than a minute.

Josh Troelstrup managed two pins for his two victories at heavyweight during the day. Troelstrup earned both is pins in the first period. Mark Grimes also picked up two wins at 145, earning pins in both victories.

Overall, Raymond Central lost to Norris 48-34, to Seward 54-30, and Gretna, 65-12.

10 Years Ago (2012)

The Waverly Park and Rec Committee is hoping that the city council, as well as the general public, hasn’t forgotten about Lawson Park.

That is why they asked the city council at a meeting earlier this month to commit $450,000 for park improvements as well as to approve the submission of the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant application. The council approved both requests.

Committee member John Toy issued the request. In a report prepared by the committee, Toy pointed out that Wayne Park was being overrun with activities and another park was needed.

The park is currently comprised of one regulation baseball field without lights, crushed asphalt parking, a half-mile crushed asphalt jogging path, and portable restrooms. Land has been designated for soccer and baseball/softball fields as well as restrooms and concessions and a playground, but is not complete.

That led the committee to apply for a land and water conservation fund grant as well as a Peter Kiewit grant. But the grants have to have matching funds from another source.

Damian Smith of Ceresco is facing a felony manslaughter charge after a Nov. 4 crash that left one man dead and others injured.

The Lancaster County attorney’s office filed the charge against Smith on Dec. 7. Smith’s bond was set at 10 percent of $100,000.

If convicted, Smith could face a minimum of one year in prison.

The crash occurred in the morning hours at the intersection of Waverly Road and North 70th Street, according to a Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office report.