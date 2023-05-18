40 Years Ago (1983)

The Waverly Jaycees and Jaycee Women held their third annual awards/installation banquet on Saturday, May 7, at the Tiki Room in Lincoln.

Gloria Berlowitz, 1982-83 president of the Waverly Jaycee Women, presented several awards to members for their outstanding work throughout the year. She also announced that she will be presenting certificates of appreciation to two businesses in Waverly – Mike’s Jack and Jill and the Lancaster County Bank.

Installed to serve 1983-84 officers as were: Rochelle Doty, president; Kerry Brown, first vice president; Mavis Seelmeyer, second vice president; Kathy Hoppel, secretary; Susan O’Keefe, treasurer; Donna Martin, social director; and Gloria Berlowitz, advisor.

Six girls and two boys from Raymond Central have qualified to compete in the state track meet to be held this weekend, as a result of their performances on Friday, May 13 at the district competition held at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln track.

For the third year in a row, junior Gina Jochim has qualified to compete in four separate events at state. She took first in districts in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 25.6, was first in the 400 meter dash with a time of 58.0, was second in the 100 meter dash, with a time of 12.7, and was a member of the 1600 meter relay team, which took first with a time of 4:11.9.

Laura Anderson, a junior, will also be competing in four events at state. Anderson took first in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5’2”, was first in the 100 meter low hurdles, a 16.0, was part of the 400 meter relay team, which took second with a time of 52.1, and was also on the first-place 1600 meter relay team.

Other Central girls who will be heading to state are freshmen Kristi Jochim and Mellessa Hunt, who were on the 1600 meter relay team, and freshman jackie hughes and senior karen anderson, who were on the 400 meter relay team.

Central’s Mark Blazek and John Samuelson will both compete at state on Friday.

Blazek maintained his excellent record in the high jump by taking first in districts with a height of 6’5”. Samuelson took third in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 11’0.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Vandals wreaked havoc on Raymond Central Junior-Senior High School for the fourth time in nine months last weekend, doing an estimated $10,000 in damage to the north Lancaster County school.

The break-in occurred sometime over the evening or early morning hours of Friday, May 14 or Saturday, May 15 and was discovered by a teacher who had gone to the school to work early last Sunday morning, Lancaster County Sheriff Tom Casady said.

The vandals apparently were looking for cash, but it was the damage they did to doors, windows, furniture and vending machines that resulted in the greatest loss, said Casady, who estimated damages at more than $10,000.

Extra effort, resulting in personal school record performances, took the Waverly Viqueens to a runner-up finish to a tough Wahoo team at last Thursday’s B-1 District track and field meet at Nebraska City.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Although no one qualified for the Class C State Track Meet, the performances were noteworthy for the Elmwood-Murdock boys track team at the District Meet in Fort Calhoun on May 15.

“Eight of our athletes recorded 10 season best performances,” said Head Coach Leigh Schmale.

The personal bests included three medals for senior Adam Hohman. He placed fifth in the long jump with a leap of 16-10.5 feet, just ahead of teammate Joe Vice who placed sixth with a leap just a half-inch shorter (16-10 feet). Hohman also saw success in the 300 meter hurdles, capturing sixth with a time of 46.50 seconds.

For his third medal, Hohman was the lead leg of the 400 meter relay team that placed sixth in 48.60 seconds. The team also included Vice, Chad Phillips and Brent Vogt.

Andy McLaughlin turned in a fine performance in the 800 meter run, placing fifth with a time of 2:12 minutes. He also ran a strong split in the 3200 meter relay in a time of 2:08 minutes to help the team made up of himself, Nate McHugh, Justin Baxter and Cliff Ortlieb, turn in the Knight’s best performance of the day. Their time of 9:16.50 was good enough for fourth place.

Power man Brandon Minch was just out of state qualifying reach in his best event – the discus. Minch, who suffered an injury in a recent meet, threw 144-10 feet for fourth place.

While the community begins to deal with the loss of 300 National Crane jobs by year’s end, founder Marlo Burg has a hard time understanding the need to move the company after 53 years.

“We would understand it much better if National Crane was not operating well,” Burg said. “The facts are, over the last 30 years National Crane has been the outstanding truck crane producer in the United States with over 50 percent of the market share.

“And, according to industry publications, over the last sever- al months, National has con- trolled over 70% of truck crane manufacturing nationwide.”

Unofficially. National Crane recorded $88 million in sales, with $14 million of profit, in fiscal year 2002.

“Currently the company’s backlog of orders is the highest it has been in years,” Burg said.

Under the plan laid out by Manitowoc Company, Inc. – a Wisconsin based construction-manufacturing company that owns National – the Waverly plant will relocate to Shady Grove, Pennsylvania. Shady Grove is the home of Grove Crane, also a subsidiary of Manitowoc, which has struggled to turn a profit.

Unofficially, Grove registered about $400 million in sales last year, with an estimated $1 mil- lion in profit.

“That is just one fourth of one percent profit,” Burg said. “Year in and year out, Grove has not operated profitably since 1982.

“Obviously, they are hoping to reduce overhead by moving National.”

Grove is considerably larger than National, employing over 1,000 versus 300 in Waverly.

10 Years Ago (2013)

District 145 Food Service Director Philip Steffen got the honor of accepting the plaque when District 145 was awarded Food Sanitation Award of Excellence.

But according to Steffens. recognition should not go to him. Instead, it should be directed to the District 145 food service employees, he said during his speech at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Board of Health Awards Luncheon on May 2.

Even though I’m accepting the award, it really goes to the food service staff,” Steffen said.

District 145’s food service staff includes five managers, one at each facility, and 16 other employees. Their work to maintain a sanitary operation was the focus of the award.

Raymond Central qualified four individuals for state at the B-3 District track meet on May 9.

Bryn Matulka led the way for Raymond Central, notching a pair of gold medals and a conference record in the 100-meter hurdles. She finished the 100 meter hurdles in 15.11 seconds and won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.67 seconds.

Ryan Schneider also took a conference crown in the high jump. He cleared 6 feet, 2 inches to win the event. He added a second-place finish in the long jump with a march of 20 feet, 7 inches.

Breanna Matulka took a silver medal in the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.

Nicholas Christensen took third place in the 3200 meter run.

Waverly played its ace and won a berth in the state baseball tournament.

Sam Tewes struck out 13 batters in seven scoreless innings to oust top-seeded host Elkhorn 1-0 in the district championship on May 7. Tewes surrendered just three hits and one walk in the game.