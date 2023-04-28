40 Years Ago (1983)

Sean Newman, Brian McIntyre and Bill Munn won first place in the senior division of media presentations in the Nebraska State Contest of National History Day.

The boys are 10th graders at Waverly High School and are students of Jim Norsworthy. Their presentation was entitled “And There Was Light.”

They will participate in the National History Day Contest to be held in Washington, D.C. June 16 to 18.

The Central FFA Chapter earned many awards at this year’s State FFA Convention. The highest honor received was the Gold Award for a Superior Chapter.

Other awards include a Bronze in Chapter Safety, Area BOAC Award, and FFA Leadership Award, an award for having 138 percent membership, and an Ak-Sar-Ben Community Service Award.

Del King and Donna Nelson were given the State Farmer Degree and Mark Rezac played in the State FFA Band for the second year.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Waverly Highs’ girls soccer team secured their first win of the season in a rescheduled match with the Lincoln Southeast JV this week to advance to 1-9.

This win was a boost to the team’s morale and spirits heading into this week’s Eastern Midlands Conference tournament at Blair that begins this Thursday, April 29.

Last week, the Viqueens lost matches to Omaha Cathedral 3-0 and a 1-0 bout to Lincoln Northeast.

Several of the Queens’ early matches were postponed due to unfavorable playing weather, but only one match had to be cancelled.

Becky Gould of Valparaiso and Judy Nelson of Ceresco have been selected as representatives to attend Girls State June 6 to 12 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A junior at Raymond Central High School, Gould is a member of FBLA, speech team, Drama Club and Central Players.

She is a member of jazz band, Madrigals, choir, and band where she is drum major.

Her other activities include Mock Trial, Model United Nations, National Forensics League (N.F.L.) Congress and Hugh O’Brian Youth Foundation delegate.

For the past three years, she has been a member of the Odyssey of the Mind team. She is a member of National Honor Society.

Gould is the daughter of Jack and Harriet Gould. She works as a lifeguard during the summer and is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Nelson is also a junior at Raymond Central High School. She has been a member of the Flag Corp, concert band and jazz band.

Nelson’s activities include Mock Trial, Model United Nations, and Leo (Environmental) Club.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Wes Furrer of Walton has been chosen by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District board to serve the remaining two-year term as director.

Furrer replaces David Severson who resigned in February.

Furrer was a member of the first NRD board in 1972 and served on the NRD’s predecessor, the Salt Valley Watershed until he moved to Omaha in 1975.

Furrer is a Lancaster County native and a graduate of Walton High School and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a degree in agronomy

It looks like Waverly cable users will have a chance to voice their concerns about their cable service at public meetings next month.

City Attorney Mark Fahleson told council members Monday night that the city’s ordinance allows them to hold two public meetings to discuss and guide council members on renewing their contract with Charter Communications.

The question is if there is enough time to have the hearings before the contract with Charter Communications expires June 6.

Fahleson went on and said that the public had to have 30 days notice prior to the first meeting.

“We may be too late with this,” Mayor Ron Melbye said.

Even though the contract expires June 6, Fahleson said he would work on getting an extension on the contract to fit the meeting dates.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Waverly High School senior Andrew Neujahr was one of seven selected to serve as an FFA state representative. He is one of five state officers that hold the position of vice president.

Waverly won some close races to take sixth place in the girls York Invite on April 20.

The Vikings scored 55 team points to edge Norris (40) for sixth place. Crete won the invite with 104 points.

The Waverly boys finished in third at the eight team invite. The boys scored 83 points to edge York (82). Seward won the boys meet with 109.5 points, followed by Crete (89).