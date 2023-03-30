40 Years Ago (1983)

Five Waverly High School students are planning on taking the trip of a lifetime this summer, when they travel with Mary Gangwish, German teacher, on a three-week excursion through Europe.

This is the fourth European trip Gangwish has been in charge of in the nine years that she has taught at Waverly.

Waverly students going on the trip, which is tentatively scheduled for late June, will be Kirk Beeman, Lisa Keagy, Greg Meinke, Dan Lovegrove and Peggy Umland.

This year’s trip is unique in that there will also be students from another school participating. So far, there are three students from Wahoo Neumann, along with their French teacher, who will join Waverly’s entourage through Europe.

The deadline has been postponed one week for the acceptance of bids for the first phase of construction and renovation work at the Waverly Junior-Senior High School. Contractors now have until April 7 to submit their bids; originally, the date had been set for March 31.

Superintendent Doyle Mills said that the bid deadline had been extended because several interested contractors stated that they needed more time.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, April 7, bids will be publicly opened and read in the junior high school auditorium. Construction should begin soon after, weather permitting, Mills stated.

The District 145 Board of Education hopes to see completion of phase I of the project by the fall semester, but there is no performance bond which would penalize the contractor should the work take longer.

Phase I of the proposal includes the addition of a library/media center, four social studies classrooms, four language arts classrooms and two foreign language classrooms. There would also be additions to the kitchen for freezer storage, to the auditorium for dressing room and storage, and the addition of a boys and girls restroom.

Remodeling plans include changing the present library to science, the welding shop to art with an art patio, remodeling all science rooms, the junior high building lower level for art and science, a section of the junior high second floor for foods and clothing, one section of the junior high third floor for library/media, an auditorium balcony for storage and relocation of the welding shop to the junior high shop.

30 Years Ago (1993)

The Waverly High School chapter of the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America (VICA) will send 18 students to the National VICA Leadership Conference and Skill Olympics in Louisville, Kentucky in June as a result of last month’s state contests.

Waverly team entries placed first in two separate categories and individual entries placed either first, second or third in a number of other categories, Chapter advisors Ken Maguire and Greg Stahr reported.

Individual winners and placers for Waverly included the following.

Matt Geiler – First in advertising design; second in extemporaneous speaking; and second in computer graphics. Brian Evans – First in automotive service technology. Matt Huber: first in carpentry. Michele Weaver – First in job interview.

John Graham – Second in prepared speech and second in state pin design.

Ryan Smith – First in freshman extemp. speaking.

Jack Sheard – Third in freshman job interview.

Waverly team entries placing first at the state conference included:

Chapter Business Procedure – Weaver, Janine Uhrlaub, Graham, Aaron Hummel, Matt Hill, Mike Weaver, Smith and Heather Priess.

Opening and closing Ceremonies – Amber Dames, Amber Ridgers, Nicole Juricek, Tesha Applebee, Leah Terrano, Angie Schneider and Angie Thiel.

A preliminary plat for a 33-lot single family residential development on the southwest edge of the city went to the Waverly Planning Commission for consideration earlier this week, a Lincoln realtor said Tuesday.

Longtime Lincoln realtor and insurance company owner Hub Hall told The News that his preliminary plat for a 10-acre, 33-lot development just southwest of Waverly’s Lincoln Welding Supply Co. (Linweld) plant was submitted to the Planning Commission March 29, just one day ahead of deadline.

The planned development, which was approved by the city council over a dissenting vote by Councilwoman Marilyn Larson earlier this year, could result in more than 30 median-priced, single family homes being built in the next few years. It would be the first major residential development in Waverly in more than 10 years. Hall said the final plat will request immediate development of half, or 16, of the 33 lots.

The planning commission will consider the preliminary plat at its April 20 meeting and then forward a recommendation for approval or denial to the council, who could vote on its acceptance as early as the May 3 general meeting.

His most recent estimate is that lots will probably sell for between $14,000 and $16,000, or about $2,000 higher than his original estimate to the city council.

He also projected that finished homes, including the price of the lot, will sell for around $85,000, a median price for the Lincoln-area real estate market.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Eighth grade students who took top honors at the Waverly Middle School Science Fair last month traveled to Midland Lutheran College in Fremont for the Regional Science Fair.

The students competed against six other schools in the region representing about 30 projects.

Jay Martin and Wyley Wondercheck took the first place trophy and won a cash award of $100.

Sierra Fredrick and Cherie Ronhovde took the second place trophy with a cash award of $75.

Elizabeth Prath and Alicia Fulton took the third place trophy with a cash award of $50.

Medalist winners include Brianna Hemminger and Kayla Moore; Nate Mertens and Taylor Buss; Matt Niazi and Patrick Gildea; Kelly Stading and Jamie O’Byrne.

This is the first time that Waverly has won all three trophies and had so many medalist winners.

Tiffany Novak, daughter of Dan and Shelly Novak, was selected to the 2002-03 KOLN/KGIN TV Class C-2 All- State Girls Basketball Team.

Coaches from across the state of Nebraska selected Novak to be a member of the team. Public recognition of the award was made at the half time of the Class C-2 state championship game, which was aired on KOLN/KGIN TV on March 8.

Novak was a senior member of the 2002-03 Elmwood-Murdock girls basketball team. She averaged 15 points and nine rebounds per game for the Knights during the season.

Most importantly, Novak was a part of the effort that helped the Lady Knights qualify for the 2003 Class C-2 State Tournament.

10 Years Ago (2013)

A man with an airsoft gun caused a lock- down at Waverly’s Hamlow Elementary School on March 20.

The school was locked down briefly as law enforcement officers from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol conducted a manhunt.

The lockdown lasted just eight minutes at the elementary school. Lockdown procedures were halted at the other two schools before they were initiated, and District 145 Superintendent Bill Heimann said none of the schools were in danger.

The Waverly girls tennis team notched a sixth-place finish in its first competition of the season on March14.

Vikings Coach Tammy Tegler was pleased with the performance of her youthful team in the 10-team Grand Island Central Catholic Invite.

Waverly boys golf suffered a loss in its first home dual at Crooked Creek Golf Course on March 19. Lincoln Pius X posted a team score of 158 to best Waverly’s 194.

The Vikings were led by Zach Flodman, who shot a 41.