Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1983)

Randy Langdon is praying for cold weather in Nebraska. As one of the 19 owners of TrailRidge Ski Area near Ashland, he hopes that is year is a frigid one, so that their snow machines can lay down a thick layer of powder for skiers.

TrailRidge opened on Tuesday, Dec. 28, after the winter storm hit Nebraska, but now that warm weather has come to the state, it might mean that they will have to close for a while.

Langdon and Tom Vlasik first conceived of the idea for the slopes about two years ago. Since then, they have waited until they received the financial backing and the “prices were right” on equipment. The finishing touches for the area were completed in mid-December-after that, it was just waiting until the winter got cold enough for a solid ground freeze to lay a coat of snow with the two powerful snow making machines.

Plans for the construction of an earth-covered home in Eagle prompted the town’s trustees at a meeting on Jan. 4 to decide to study possible revision in building codes which would deal specifically with the earth home and insure protection of rights for adjoining property owners.

Information from other communities was to be gathered for review at a future meeting.

In other action at Tuesday’s meeting, the board set 7 p.m. on Feb. 8 for a public hearing on a One- and Six-year Street Plan which was to include general maintenance of streets for the upcoming year.

The board authorized its attorney to file suit against Peterson Construction Co. in the event a satisfactory agreement is not reached prior to the expiration of time provided by state statutes for recovery of compensation for alleged improper water main connections in a housing subdivision and for correction of drainage problems on some subdivision streets.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Waverly High’s familiar maroon and white wool band uniforms have sweated and shivered through dozens parades, contests, halftime shows and cleanings over the past 12 years, and now a committee is hoping their days will be numbered.

Band Director Kathy Dalby has been looking at samples for new uniforms to replace the currents ones, that are “at least 12 years old,” said the uniform committee.

A planned move to new central administrative offices over holiday break by the superintendent of the Waverly Public Schools and his staff was a bit premature, the district’s transportation and maintenance director said this week.

“Sometime after next month’s school board meeting, probably the first weekend in February is more realistic,” Ray Cassel said Tuesday.

Work on the new building, that is located just west of the district’s three-story junior high school on Heywood Street is, “moving along pretty well,” but a combination of interior work and moving the district’s central computer system have combined to hold the move off until after the Waverly school board’s Feb. 1 meeting.

20 Years Ago (2003)

A commitment to the paint produced a 14-4 run and the Waverly Viqueens won the first round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament last Friday 58-41 over Aurora. Juli Minicz finished with a game-high 16 points.

More than 170 high school students will participate in the 27th annual Doane College Vocal Festival Sunday and Monday, Jan. 12 and 13.

Students participating include David Lindahl, senior, Bass I; Kyle Peters, senior, Bass II; and Lisa Steiner, junior; Soprano I, all from Waverly and Samantha Matulka, senior, Alto II, from Raymond Central.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The number of building permits issued in Waverly climbed in 2012.

The city issued permits for 20 homes and 10 town houses last year. The increase was the most recent fluctuation in an up and sown pattern dating back to 2005.

The increase in building permits in Waverly is in line with other communities in the area, according to Home Real Estate realtor Jeff Johnson. Johnson, who sold lots in three Waverly neighborhoods in 2012, said interest rates are nearing historic lows, confidence in the economy is growing and home values have been increasing. Coupled with more demand for homes than what is available in the area, those factors have led to increased home construction.