40 Years Ago (1983)

The Waverly girls basketball team was eliminated in the first round of district playoffs when they faced off against top-ranked Ashland. The final score was Ashland 70, Waverly 39.

Ashland racked up a decisive early lead, with a 35-10 advantage over the Viqueens at halftime. Although Waverly came through with an impressive third quarter, Ashland was well beyond striking distance, and the Lady Jays continued to extend their lead in the final minutes.

High scorers for Waverly were Lori Boellstorff, with eight points, Georgia Kahler and Michelle Otte, both scoring seven points.

The final plans for the first phase of renovations to Waverly High School were approved Feb. 21 in a special District 145 school board meeting.

During that meeting, there were a few minor additions and deletions concerning materials to be used, but the overall plans remained the same, according to Superintendent Doyle Mills.

Contractors will receive the plans from Wilson and Co. of Kansas on March 7, Mills said, and bids will be accepted until 2 p.m., March 31.

At that time, the bids will be publicly opened and read in the junior high school auditoriums, Construction should begin soon after, weather permitting, Mills stated.

Phase I of the proposal includes the addition of a library/media center, four social studies classrooms, four language arts classrooms and two foreign language classrooms. There would also be additions to the kitchen for freezer storage, to the auditorium for dressing room and storage and the addition of a boys and girls restroom.

Remodeling plans include changing the present library to science, the welding shop to art with an art patio, remodeling all science rooms, the junior high building lower level for art and science, a section of the junior high second floor for foods and clothing, one section of the junior high third floor for library/media, an auditorium balcony for storage, the removal of outdated transportation/maintenance building, outdated three double-unit annex buildings and the out- dated junior high art building, and relocation of the welding shop to the junior high shop and the central administration building at Hamlow Elementary School.

30 Years Ago (1993)

A development of a section of Lancaster County into a residential retreat area is going on course.

That is the word from Larry Geiger, a Lincoln realtor with Re-Max Professionals.

Geiger is selling 1,473 acres of land north of Raymond in 20-acre plus parcels. The area, Branched Oaks Estates, has been divided into 20 to 30 residential retreats. To date 1,100 acres are under contract with more than 300 acres still up for sale.

Originally 60 to 70 homes were being planned for the area, Geiger said. It was later decided that the area's rural setting should be maintained and larger parcels of land were offered for sale. No street lights or sidewalks will be installed in the area.

In the next two years 20 to 30 homes will be constructed in the developed area. Few new roads will be created. Electrical hook ups are in place. Test wells have revealed quality drinking water in large supply, Geiger said.

With postmasters looking on from other rural post offices, Dennis Sasek was sworn in as Waverly's new postmaster during ceremonies held at the post office Feb. 18. Sasek's swearing took place as he placed his hand on a Bible held by his wife, Judy. He repeated a vow to serve the United States Post Office given to him by Doug Emery, manager of Post Office Operations. Before the swearing in, Emery introduced postmasters from Ceresco, Eagle, Greenwood, Cortland and Denton along with several postal employees from Lincoln.

Emery then gave credit to employee Rose Woita for "keeping thing going" during the transaction. Following the oath of office, Sasek told those attending that this would be a new learning experience for him.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Displaying more enthusiasm than in recent weeks, Raymond Central capped this regular season with a 65-34 win over Fort Calhoun at home last Thursday night.

Against Fort Calhoun, the Mustangs jumped out to an early 9-2 lead, and except for a brief spell to start the second quarter, had the game under control the entire night.

Senior Krystal Smith scored six early points on her way to a game high 16 points, including a fourth quarter, three-point basket off a designed play as her last point scored in her home gym. The game was out of reach by then for Fort Calhoun, which managed to stay close with the feisty second quarter, slowing down the tempo by increasing their defensive pressure.

When the third quarter started, however, the Mustangs found junior Samantha Nelson near the basket three times for six easy points. She added two free throws and finished with 12 points.

Senior Jamie Novacek finished with 11 points as 10 players scored for Raymond Central.

Kathy Wilkinson is worried the government is going to step in and tell her and her husband Jim that they cannot allow smoking at their business, Sports Page Restaurant and Lounge in Waverly.

"We are totally against it," she said. "We provide a section for both customers, the smokers and the non-smokers, but we feel the government oversteps their boundaries when they come into a private business and delegate to us that we can only accommodate one of our consumers,” she said.

Sandy Thompson of Mister Henry's Restaurant and Lounge in Eagle agrees, adding the about half of her customers light up.

LB546 would ban smoking in all restaurants. Those in favor of the bill cite an inconvenience to non-smokers and restaurants inability to clearly keep smoke from reaching the non-smoking areas. Those in favor of LB 546, introduced by Sen. Nancy Thompson of Papillion, also say employees are at risk from second-hand smoke.

Both owners appeared to have just as much concern over the government stepping into a privately-owned business and dictating policy.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Justin Hennessy won four matches to take fifth place in the state wrestling championships at Omaha's CenturyLink Center.

The 220-pound freshman won the Class B fifth-place match by a 4-0 decision over York's Parker Johnson. His victory was the second time Hennessy faced Johnson in the tournament.

With four wins in the tournament, Hennessy improved his record to 37-10 and extended his freshman school record for most wins in a season. He also recorded one pin in the tournament, extending his school record for pins in a season to 27.

Hennessy opened the tournament by pinning Schuyler's Chase Hron 2:59 into championship round 1.

In the quarterfinals, Hennessy met his eventual fifth-place match foe, Johnson. Johnson pinned Hank Pflaster of Cozad early in the first period.

District 145 has decided a geothermal system is the answer to its air conditioning issues at Hamlow Elementary in Waverly.

The District 145 Board of Education recently approved spending no more than $3.35 million to replace Hamlow Elementary's aging rooftop air conditioning units with a geothermal air conditioning system. Superintendent Bill Heimann said the switch would have a high up front cost, but save money on energy and long- term maintenance costs.

The green air conditioning alternative is expected to save money, compared to replacing Hamlow Elementary's 11 rooftop air conditioner units. The district received an estimate that replacing unit would cost $120,000 for a total bill of $1.32 million. But the rooftop units are expected to last 15 to 20 years, while the geothermal is expected to work for 30 to 40 years, Heimann said. Over 40 years, that would push the cost of purchasing rooftop units to $2.64 million, if the cost of replacing such units did not increase in the future.

Energy savings is expected to be approximately 20% at the building, which paid $98,851 for electricity and natural gas during the 2011-12 school year.