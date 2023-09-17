40 years Ago (1983)

The Waverly Viqueens volleyball team participated in the Cornhusker Classic tourney this past week in Lincoln. Waverly defeated York, 15 to 4 and 15 to 9 in their first game on Friday.

“We were slow getting started but executed well,” stated Coach Karen Rippe. “Receiving was the best of the season.”

Waverly was defeated in the second game when they met Fairbury. Games scores were 15-12, 1-15 and 11-15. The team played well the first game but the receiving fell apart in the second game. The third game was close but due to a serving error the game was lost. Fairbury currently is ranked fifth in Class B.

Later in the day, Waverly played Elkhorn and lost both games, 6 to 15 and 4 to 15.

30 Years ago (1993)

Waverly City Council voted to table two agenda items until more information could be gathered which would allow them to make a more “intelligent decision” during Monday’s night meeting. Items included the installation of a ten inch water main extension and fire hydrant at 148th and Heywood Street, near the high school.

An estimated cost of the project had been received for $10,500.

The council had received an agreement from School District 145 to help with the cost of the project which brought out the question if the city had to let out bids on the construction or if it could be completed there.” for under $10,000 which would eliminate the bid solicitation.

The council also voted to table the decision to purchase a new street sweeper for the city.

The city’s current sweeper is 10 years old and is in need of costly repairs causing the maintenance crew to approach the council with a request to purchase a new one.

The agreement between the City of Waverly and Lancaster County to provide law enforcement for 1993-94 was approved allowing $47,237 for 1.5 deputies.

* * *

Anthony Alt won his third straight invitational crown for Waverly at last week’s Viking invitational at Pioneers Park.

Alt’s winning time of 16:40 in the boys varsity run paced the Vikes to a third-place finish among 11 competing team and led a group of five Waverly medalists.

Jake Whitefoot and Adam Denino joined Alt with varsity boys medals with close 13th and 15th place times of 18:07 and 18:12.

Chantell Perry and Erica Alt won medals in the girls run with times of 17:09 and 17:41 for ninth and 15th places.

The Viqueens placed sixth, about midway between fifth place Auburn and seventh place Elkhorn and in the middle of five Eastern Midlands petition.

20 Years ago (2003)

The Waverly City Council approved their fiscal budget for the coming year at Monday night’s meeting with no public input. Mayor Ron Melbye stated Waverly will see an increase in their city tax this year.

“I’m sorry we had to raise taxes, but I feel that this is fairly reasonable,” Melbye said.

He pointed out that on a $100,000 house, homeowners would see an increase of $14.24.

Councilmembers were given information from the Lancaster County Assessors Office that showed Waverly’s total valuation for 2003 came to $132,966,295.

Even though no one spoke at the budget hearing, one person did speak up about the loud noise coming from Central Nebraska Tubing during the early morning hours.

The loud noise includes loud music, pagers going off, and fork- lifts running causing residents along the street to come awake as many as four times a night.

* * *

After scoring an emotional, 5-1 victory over conference rival Norris, the Waverly softball varsity dropped two-straight games and finished fourth at the Ashland-Greenwood Invitational held Saturday, Sept. 13.

Facing a tough Blair squad ten minutes after the win over Norris, the Vikings were steamrolled, 11-0. The defeat bumped Waverly into a third-place game with Crete, where the Cardinals triumphed, 9- 7.

10 Years ago (2013)

Work should be ending on the removal of the old I-80 bridge over Highway 6 making it easier for travelers to get to and from Lincoln.

Highway 6 has been closed during the night hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. since Monday, Sept. 16. If all goes as planned, this Thursday should be the last night the highway will be closed during those hours.

There is no through traffic allowed between Lincoln and Waverly during those hours. The I-80 east on-ramp at the Waverly Interchange will be open to traffic. Eastbound I-80 traffic can exit the Interstate at the Waverly Interchange, Exit 409, to go west on Highway 6 but will not be allowed to go east on the highway.

The westbound access ramp from US-6 to I-80 remains closed and is scheduled to be reopened later this year.

Travelers going west into Lincoln will continue to use alternate routes including going north to Waverly Road to Highway 77 and then into Lincoln, using No. 148th Street to Highway 34, or using the Greenwood Interchange to get on the Interstate.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through highway construction zones. They are also reminded that construction could be delayed by several days due to weather.

* * *

The Nebraska Association of School Boards, Board of Directors and staff, presented the 2013 Award of Achievement to School District 145 during the Omaha Region Meeting on Sept. 11.

The Association is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Members from across the state may participate in board development training by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy, and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement.

In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the Association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance.

Through the Awards of Achievement program the following School District 145 board members were recognized for their outstanding excellence: Cheryl Landon, II; and Dennis Francke, Level I; Bruce Sedivy, Level Level VIII.