Out of the Archives

- Construction of a gymnasium and auditorium on the current junior/senior high campus, as well as space for a central administrative office and expansion of the cafeteria.

- Purchase of a new site for a new football field and track, as well as to allow room for future construction.

20 years Ago (2001)

Waverly High School’s softball team had the home field advantage during the EMC Conference Tournament last week but being home didn’t work in their favor. Waverly won the first game against Plattsmouth, 4-1, but lost to Norris, 1-0.

Gov. Mike Johanns has issued an executive order to name the new four-lane highway between Lincoln and Nebraska City in honor of a Waverly couple. The 50-mile stretch of Highway 2 will now be known as the Jerome and Betty Warner Expressway.

Big plays were the difference Friday as the undefeated South Sioux City Cardinals soared past the winless Vikings 40-14 in Waverly. Overall, the Cardinals racked up 259 of their 396 yards from scrimmage on five plays. Four of those quick strikes went into the end zone, with the shortest coming on a 43-yard run.

10 Years Ago (2011)

The Friends of Baseball group came away from the School District 145s board of education meeting feeling as thought they were being left out in the dark. The City of Waverly has told the group that they had no money this year’s budget to install lights at Lawson Park and suggested that parents talk to the school board to see if they could help pay for the lights. Monday night they heard how the school district didn’t have the money either.