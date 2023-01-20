Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1983)

On Monday afternoon, Jan. 17, the District 145 School Board approved the appointment of a new superintendent to serve in temporary capacity through the end of the school year.

Doyle Mills was selected to fill the position left open after the resignation of Dr. Marvin Rosen. Shirley Bevans, school board a member who was on the committee assigned to seek a new superintendent, said that Mills was chosen from the 30 who applied because he was “right for our needs at this time.”

Bevans said that John Prasch, former superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, lent his advice to the committee as they searched for a temporary superintendent.

Among the criteria they looked for in a temporary superintendent was someone who works well with people, has knowledge of Class 3 schools, would be able to work through the end of the fiscal year, and could work well with the permanent superintendent replacement, Bevans said.

She added that the committee will soon proceed with a search for a permanent superintendent, and hopes to find someone to serve in this capacity by the end of the fiscal year. Some of those who applied for the temporary position were also qualified for the permanent position.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss the Waverly Planning Commission’s proposed Sight Triangle Plan.

The plan deals with obstructions to driver’s vision at intersections in all areas of Waverly, except those listed as C-1, or central commercial areas.

The sight triangle refers to the area of vision at an intersection which would be required to be clear of such visually impeding objects. The plan states that “nothing shall be erected, placed, planted, or allowed to grow in such a manner as to materially impede vision within the sight triangle. The sight triangle shall be measured from the point of intersection of the centerline of the streets, 90 feet in each direction along the centerline. At the intersection of major or arterial streets, this distance shall be increased to 120 feet.

30 Years Ago (1993)

First year Waverly Coach Leon Bose has been named to coach the Valentino’s/Nebraska All-Star basketball team in Las Vegas, Nevada this summer.

The team will play in the Nike/ Las Vegas Prep Invitational tournament that will be held July 17 to 24.

Bose told the Lincoln Star last week that he has been involved in the selection process of picking the teams for the past several years and that he is anxious to be part of the game this summer.

Bose was named to replace former Waverly coach Mark Cordes earlier this year, leaving an 18-year reign as head coach of the Nebraska Capitol Conference’s Syracuse Rockets.

Raymond voters will decide whether keno will become a new member of their small community that lies between Lincoln and Valparaiso, when they go to the polls in a special election this coming Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Keno, which has passed handily in a number of neighboring communities including Waverly and Valparaiso, doesn’t seem to be generating much outward support or criticism in Raymond.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Ashley Buck, daughter of Gary and Sue Buck from Murdock, was selected as the Girls State delegate by the Elmwood Legion Auxiliary Unit 247 and also the sponsoring organization of the Murdock Lioness Club.

Ashley is currently a junior at Elmwood-Murdock Schools where she has participated in basketball, volleyball, track, softball, Future Business Leaders of America, Future Career and Community Leaders of America, band, Spanish Club, speech and drama one-act crew, and band flag line.

Nebraska Girls State will be held this summer in Lincoln from June 2 through June 8.

Camp Creek Threshers hope to bring the Waverly depot – even though it’s not the original one that sat near Camp Creek – from the city park to their showgrounds east of town.

This past January, Threshers acquired the original 1871 Burlington Railroad depot from the City of Waverly.

The city had received the depot from the railroad in 1975 when plans were announced that the depot would be torn down.

The Bicentennial committee, which had been formed to help in the country’s celebration, quickly found a way to move the depot from its original location along the railroad track near 144th Street to Wayne Park. In April of 1976, they saw it being moved to its new location and began to use it for summer rec programs and for storage.

In its day, the depot was the social center of the community with dances and singing schools often held there.

The Threshers plan to move the depot later this year with tentative location being near the sawmill.

10 Years Ago (2013)

The fate of the Greenwood Post Office rests in the hands of Greenwood residents – or their survey responses at least.

The results of a survey sent to those served by the Greenwood Post Office will determine which cost saving method is applied to the post office by USPS. Survey recipients were given four options; reduce current operating hours, opt for a rural carrier, allow a local business to operate the post office or rely on P.O. Box service from another near-by post office.

Greenwood’s Post Office will stay open with reduced hours unless 60% of survey respondents prefer another option, according to USPS regional spokesperson Brian Sperry.

The survey was sent out near the first of the year to all individuals served by the post office. Local post office management will present and discuss the results of the survey at a community meeting in the Greenwood Post Office lobby on Jan. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Gov. Dave Heineman has announced that he has appointed Rhonda Lahm of Eagle to be the Director of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Lahm, 54, has a bachelor of science degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University and a masters degree in Management and Leadership from Doane College.

Lahm has served in state government for 32 years with over 15 years in management and supervisory positions. She will start at DMV on Feb. 1.