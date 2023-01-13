Out of the Archives

40 Years Ago (1983)

The was a 2,100 gallon fuel leak in Waverly on Monday which could have had serious consequences to the community if the circumstances had been somewhat different, according to Waverly Emergency Preparedness Director Bob Sladky.

Cold winter weather and the dike around the Farmer’s Co-op fuel farm were the two factors which helped the incident from becoming serious, he said.

The Waverly wrestling team placed third in Dorchester’s Invitational on Jan. 8. This is the first time since 1972 that Waverly wrestlers have received a trophy.

Eight out of 12 wrestlers have received medals. They are: 98-lb. Terry Gray, first; 112-lb. Brian McIntyre, second; 119-lb. Don Hansen, second; 126-lb. Kirk Beeman, third; 132-lb. Tom Snodgrass, third; 145-lb. J.R. Venza, third; and 167-lb. Lynn Dowding, fourth.

Heading to the invitational along with the team was the Waverly Mat Club, who encouraged the team through the event.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Monday night’s winter storm kept few from attending the School District 145 board meeting but all school board members braved the storm and made it to the meeting, including new members Alan Retzlaff and Jerry Minchow.

Following the oath of office given to Retzlaff and Minchow and new term board member Clare Nelson, the board elected Rodger Johnson as board president on a 4-2 vote.

Nelson was elected vice-president and Aaron Howe was elected treasurer, both unanimously, with Steve Loogman elected secretary on a 4-2 vote.

Retzlaff and Minchow are replacing JoAnn Dexter and Doug Larson on the board and will each serve four years.

Johnson replaces Dexter as board president.

The Waverly girls lost their second 20-point tournament game in the consolation finals of last week’s Crete-Norris Holiday Classic in a weather-delayed game last Wednesday night.

The game was almost a repeat of last year’s tournament loss to the same host Lady Cardinal team, one of the very few games where last season’s 19-4 Viqueens didn’t live-up to their potential.

Crete, a 69-66 overtime loser to Fairbury in the first round of last week’s tournament, again scored 66 points against Waverly in Wednesday’s consolation game. The loss was Waverly’s third straight, sinking the girls to 3-3 heading into this Thursday night’s resumption of the regular season with a non-conference hosting of Seward.

20 Years Ago (2003)

A strong northerly wind pushed open flames toward the rocks that border the railroad tracks approximately halfway between Waverly and the I-80 interchange last Monday. Old railroad lines lay in the dry grass just north of the current tracks and may have been responsible for the fire, which was put out just minutes after members of the Waverly Fire Department arrived on the scene.

With just one item of significance on the agenda Monday night, the Waverly City Council approved the third reading for an ordinance regarding minimum lot size for kennels and church buildings.

The ordinance now requires that land in an agricultural zone consist of at least 20 acres. Therefore, the land can’t be subdivided for certain purposes.

In other matters, City Clerk Doug Rix informed the council that Charter Communications had explained why cable service was affected by a traffic accident near Springfield last week.

The council also made its first use of an electronic lighting system to show the results of votes. Each member flips a switch underneath the table to yes or no, then Rix flips a switch revealing all the votes at once.

10 Years Ago (2013)

If not for school buses, an amendment to Waverly’s quiet zone project might not have been approved.

But at least six school busses regularly cross the railroad tracks at 141st Street and 148th Street, which highlights the importance of meeting Nebraska Department of Roads regulations, according to the Waverly City Council.

The council approved an amendment at its Jan. 2 meeting, including a $6,617 increase for additional concrete removal and replacement. A future change order of approximately $45,000 is expected to cover additional construction on the north side of the crossings at 141st and 148th streets.

The changes at the intersections are necessary after the NDOR recently raised concerns about regulations that were not being followed. The oversight occurred due to a reclassification of the project, according to Mark Lutjeharms of Schemmer Associates.

A family of four from Eagle are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross after a fire broke out in their home Thursday evening, Jan. 3.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is crediting the use of smoke dictators in saving those lives. Spokesman Ray Nance said that investigators have determined that the fire was accidental starting in the kitchen.

Three teenagers, Jerret, 14, Kinnly, 13, and Tierra Zierenberg, 16, were home at the time of the fire. Jerret was cooking when he decided to run to the grocery store leaving oil on the stove to cook. Kinnly and Tierra smelled smoke, heard the alarm and escaped from the home.

The house was considered a total lost valued at $100,000.