40 Years Ago (1983)

A 15-member Emergency Preparedness Committee was created in Ceresco on Monday night when the Village Board of Trustees suspended its rules and adopted on its first and only reading of Ordinance 83-1.

The ordinance was modeled after one in effect in Waverly. It sets up a framework through which community members can plan procedures to be followed in the event an emergency situation threatens the safety of village residents.

The committee will be meeting on the fourth Tuesday of each month.

Accepted as a gift from the Sixty-Plus senior citizens group was a $125.00 donation to be used for town beautification. The money came from profits from a movie series presented by the group.

Seventeen boys from Waverly and Eagle who competed in the Crete Kid’s Wrestling tournament last Saturday earned medals.

Earning first place medals were R.D. Malcolm and Dick Snodgrass. Second place winners were Aaron Wylder, Ben Tucker, Doug Craig and Van Mills. Bringing home third place medals were Mark Wolff, Kim Young, Brian Beaman, Cory McClatchey, Mark Wendt, Joe Wall and Keith Liss. Placing fourth were R.C. Malcolm, Kelly White, Tim Andre and Rob Deaver.

30 Years Ago (1993) Steel girders are now rising out of the ground where once nothing but a flat practice field once stood.

Construction of a new bus barn and school maintenance building began at the Raymond Central Junior-Senior High School complex in early January, but inclement weather has slowed progress on the structure.

“We were lucky to get the ground prep work and footings and concrete work done when we did, because the weather has really raised havoc with construction schedules,” Raymond Central Superintendent Ron Karr said Tuesday.

The principle contractor, Don McKinney Co. of Lincoln, has since added crew to the project and Karr said he is hopeful that the building will be ready for use by mid to late April.

The 50-by-100 foot steel building will replace an aging white frame building at the Ceresco elementary school that has been used as the district’s bus barn and vehicle maintenance center for many years. That facility, which has been burglarized and vandalized several times over the past few years, would have required extensive repairs, including a new heating system, if the district’s school board had elected not to construct the new bus barn at the central junior-senior high school site.

Walton and at least one other county community may we to start paying their own street lighting bill, the Lancaster County Board was told last week.

The county board was told last Thursday that they have been paying out $550 per year to illuminate Walton’s eight street lights, in addition to another $1,000 annually for three lights in Holland, south of Lincoln.

Lancaster County Engineer Don Thomas told the board that a state law might allow for the county to pass those lighting costs along to the residents of the two unincorporated villages, that both operate under the authority of Sanitary Improvement Districts (SID). Though not villages or cities, the Walton and Holland SIDs have the power to tax property owners for the electricity to operate the lights, in addition to a number of other things.

20 Years Ago (2003) Sixteen young leaders from different European countries spent an afternoon in Waverly last week visiting with farmers and learning about the farm economy.

Those leaders were journalists and members of parliament. The farmers were members of the Lancaster County Farm Bureau. And the two were brought together by the (Lincoln) Mayor’s Committee for International Friendship.

“The young leaders were nominated by our country’s foreign embassies to visit our country,” said Eileen Murphy, English Language officer who was traveling with the group.

“The main reason for the visit was to get a mutual understanding between the countries,” she said. “Topics being discussed have ranged from foreign farm policy, agricultural trade, and international issues.”

The visitors faced farmers John McGill, Burdette Piening, Doug Nagel, Dave Nielsen and Larry Hudkins, where they listened to them discuss the farm economy and the future of American farms.

The visitors asked several questions about the international food trade and of course, food scares such as mad cow disease.

Six Elmwood-Murdock students will be competing at the State Speech Meet in Kearney March 21. Nate Jordan, Andrew Stewart, Wes Navrkal, Colt Stander, Amanda Mills and Morgan Smith qualified.

The following speech contestants placed in district competition: Nate Jordan, second place Oral Interpretation of Drana; Andrew Stewart, first place, Serious Prose; Amanda Mills, second place, Informative’ Wes Navarkal, second place, Extemporaneous; Brent bober and Brent Bober and Andrew Dankleff, fourth place, Duet Acting. Andrew Stewart will compete in Serious Prose; Amanda Mills in informative and Will Navarkal in Extemporaneous.

10 Years Ago (2013) A meeting took place last month at the Senior Center in Valparaiso to discuss the future of the post office.

According to United States Postal Service Regional Spokesman Brian Sperry, 591 surveys were previously mailed to residents.

Survey recipients were given four options – reduce current operating hours, opt for a rural carrier, allow for a local business to operate the post office or rely on P.O. Box service from another nearby post office.

Residents were urged to return the surveys two weeks before the meeting and attend the meeting to discuss any concerns.

“Of the 591 surveys mailed, 258 were returned,” said Sperry.

He reported that 85% preferred realignment.

According to Sperry, 26 people were in attendance at the meeting.

“Some customers were concerned the office would eventually close,” he said. “They were reassured that there was no plan to close the Post Office.”

Starting on April 6, the post office will be reduced from eight business hours to six.

Six other towns also recently held town meetings to discuss the futures of their local post offices, including Malmo, Ithaca, Prague, Weston, Colon and Brainard.

Malmo saw 17 in attendance, Ithaca 11, Prague 39, Weston 15, Colon 10 and Brainard 24.

Each of the towns chose to realign hours.

The District 145 Board of Education recently hired Ross Ricenbaw as principal of Waverly Middle School. Ricenbaw is currently high school principal at East Butler Public School in Brainard.

Ricenbaw said the Waverly district’s reputation was what attracted him to the new position. Personal relationships he built with other District 145 administrators also fueled Ricenbaw’s move. He has worked with Waverly High School Assistant Principal Brian Daniell on a school visit to Blue Hill and has known Curriculum Director Scott Blum for a while, he said.

Although having his brother working at the high school will make the job easier initially, it did not impact his decision to apply for the job, Ricenbaw said.