40 Years Ago (1983)

A bingo license for the Eagle Fireman’s Auxiliary was approved Tuesday night by the Eagle Village Board of Trustees on April 5. Profits from the bingo games are to go into fund for a community building.

The games are to be played each Wednesday in the basement of Vandy’s Lounge. Five percent of the gross receipts are required by law to go to the town and a like amount to the county.

In Monday night’s District 145 School Board meeting, approval was given to add a teacher for first grade at Hamlow Elementary School in order to accommodate the greater amount of students that will attend next year.

Currently, first grade is divided into two classes, but next year, an estimated 60 students entering first grade has caused the need for the additional teacher, said Superintendent Doyle Mills.

Also, there will be the addition of another section of kindergarten, while will require an additional half-time teacher.

Mills said these new positions will be filled by the transfer of present staff within the school system and that at most, only one more half-time teacher will need to be added.

30 Years Ago (1993)

A semitrailer-load of cookies took a tumble and overturned on Interstate 80 near Waverly last Tuesday, but the truck’s occupants, a Michigan family and their dog, escaped with only minor injuries.

Lancaster County Deputy Steve Phillip said the fully ladened semitrailer overturned when the truck’s driver, Kimberly Fuller, 23, started to pass another vehicle around 5 a.m. last Tuesday morning.

The truck’s left drive wheels apparently went into the edge of the median between the east and west-bound lanes. The median was very soft and muddy from overnight rains, causing the truck and its trailer to fall over and slide about 100 feet before coming to rest in the median on its left side.

Phillip said that Fuller’s husband, Charles, 26, and her son, Bradley J. Lebel, 6, were both in the sleeper cab of the 1993 Peterbilt truck when the truck overturned.

None of the trailer’s load of snack cookies, bound for Reno, Nevada, were spilled and all remained in their wrappers, the deputy reported.

After an experimental start last fall, the City of Lincoln’s Bluff Road landfill is now ready to begin composting all the grass and leaves that can no longer go into the trash.

City and county residents were told to stop putting grass and leaves in their regular trash last October, but after a three month experiment, the ban was temporarily lifted over the winter, only to be reinstated, this time for good, on April 1.

Yard wastes, the commonly used term for grass, leaves, tree and brush clippings and garden residues, must now be picked up separately from household garbage, at an additional fee by the hauler, or taken to the Bluff Road landfill’s composting site or the North 48th Street transfer station.

Plastic bags, what everyone took for granted for years in bagging their yard waste, are now taboo. Yard wastes must be either bagged in special paper bags or placed in containers with tight fitting lids for pickup by the hauler.

Or homeowners can haul their own grass and leaves for $1.50 per carload, or $4 for a pickup truck or van load.

20 Years Ago (2003)

Officials now believe the reports of two vacuum salesmen in the Waverly area were just that – salesmen and nothing else.

Reports had been made to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office about alleged salesmen in and near Waverly.

Last Friday, Sheriff Terry Wagner said he wasn’t sure if it was a scam or not.

One report from rural Waverly detailed two men in a van trying to sell a vacuum cleaner. The men did not identify any specific company.

A second report stated a salesman from Kirby vacuum tried to force his way into a house in Waverly.

An incident on March 19 was reported in Lincoln when two salesmen forcibly tried to enter a house in Lincoln after a homeowner told them no.

The Greenwood Public Library has received new computers as part of a grant from the Bill and Melinda Foundation.

Librarian Karen Frank stated the library applied for the grant two years ago.

Lesa Cameron, former librarian, did the work to get the grant valued at $7,700.

The grant allowed the library to purchase two computers, monitor, headphones programs and printer with money left over to purchase other computer related items.

10 Years Ago (2013)

For Waverly senior Caitlin Davis, waiting for the state speech results was the longest two hours of her life.

But hearing her name called was worth the wait, as Davis took home the state championship in persuasive speaking.

Along with her first place finish, Davis took fifth place in poetry interpretation for her performance on March 21 in Kearney.

Davis’ persuasive speech focused on the “paint by numbers mentality” that exists in society and its effects. Her oral interpretation of poetry examined the fine line that exists in poetry between humor and pain and how it is used by poets.

The 2012-13 season was a record-breaking year for Nicholas Christensen.

The senior guard found his way into the Raymond Central top career scoring list and set records for field goal percentage, three-point field goals and career free throw percentage.

Christensen finished with the school’s highest career field goal percentage at 50%.

Those three-pointers and free throws helped Christensen climb to fourth-place on the all-time scoring list with 1,050 points.

States also climbed into the career-scoring list. His 790 points were good enough for sixth place.