40 Years Ago (1983)

Mike Bundy was voted to serve as president of the Waverly Area Young Farmers/Ranchers Educational Association at its meeting last week. Bundy will be joined in the leadership of the organization during 1983-84 by Wayne Trout, vice president; John Bulling, secretary; Loren Neujahr, treasurer and Shirley Trout, news reporter. Mark Buell serves as advisor for the group.

During last week’s meeting, Deputy Al Cherry spoke to the group about farmstead security and the Neighborhood Watch Program. He pointed out the unique concerns of rural security and procedures which rural residents should use they become the victims of crime.

Many of the girls basketball records for Raymond Central were broken this year by junior Laura Anderson. Central had their second best win/loss record this year, finishing with a 17-5 record, and ended up rated as the fifth team in the state by the Omaha World Herald.

The team placed first in the Norris tourney, was second in districts and second in conference, after losing to No. 1 rated Ashland.

By the end of the season, Anderson’s name was beside a number of school records – she was the team rebound leader, making 249 for the season; the team scoring leader, with a total of 484 points; had the most field goals made in a career; with 293; had the highest season point average, at 22 points per game; had the highest season rebound average, at 11.2 per game, (4.6 offensive and 6.6 defensive) and had the most points in one game, scoring 35 points in the final game against Ashland.

30 Years Ago (1993)

Twenty-nine high school agriculture students participated in the 1993 District 2 Ag Skills contests March 9 at Southeast Community College in Beatrice.

The floriculture team of Sam Virgil, Catina Borgman and Lynette Egr finished first.

A junior livestock judging team of Tara Tichota, Britt Kelley, Paul Donhaue and Ramsey Harders finished first in the district.

The school’s envirothon team placed second. Members were Laurie Jacobs, Jerimy Weinberger, Pat Donahue, Alex Lowell and Brad Swanson.

An ag mechanics team of Nathan Guenther, Ryan McGee and Greg Tvrdy finished second.

Members of the Waverly Mat Club saw action in two Saunders County tournaments last week, club coaches reported.

The young Waverly team had six wrestlers at the March 13 tournament in Ashland, with first placings going to Jeremy Slaughter and Donny Forsgren.

A third place medal went to Waverly wrestler Sonny Fankhauser, fourth placings were earned by Andrew Werger and Ricky Meyer and Clint Colton finished fifth, Randy Colton reported.

Waverly was represented by 32 wrestlers at a March 9 tournament in Wahoo, said Colton. They brought home a variety of medals.

Waverly wrestlers placing first included Jim Tvrdy, Logan Newman, Michael Bassinger, Josh Whitefoot, Kyle Fessler, Jeremy Slaughter and Curtis Fessler.

Placing second were Scott Pag- les, Ryan Hawthorne, Brad Schlegal, Cole Bassinger, Jacob Schweitzer, Nick Schulz, Jack Eliker, Nick Bray, Destrey Bassinger, Todd Schlegel, Aaron Collins, Bob Lundholm, Joe Ganz and Donny Forsgren.

Other medals went to Joshua Slaughter, Brad Willey, Kyle Allen, Scott Quattrochi, Randy Barnhart, Josh Warner, Chris Magruder, Clint Colton, Dale Schumacher and Chris McKinney.

“Lots of comments were made on how well the Waverly Mat Club wrestlers displayed good conduct and sportsmanship,” Randy Colton added.

20 Years Ago (2003)

The Nebraska Department of Roads is planning a public hearing for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lancaster County Event Center Exhibit Hall in Lincoln to discuss the plans for reconstruction of Interstate 80.

An open house is scheduled from 2 to 5 p.m. the same day for informal discussion.

The proposal includes 35 miles of highway widening from four to six lanes, starting near the Northwest 56th Street exit in Lincoln and stretching east of Ruff Road in Sarpy County.

The 10-year project will not close the interstate fully, officials said, and will involve repairing or replacing bridges and interchanges. Some of the information discussed at the hearing will include the impact construction will have on wetlands in the area and the scheduled timeline.

The nice part of being a young team is that your youth grows up quickly. The Mustang wrestling team won’t realize all the benefits for perhaps a year or two, but progress was made.

After a dual loss to Waverly earlier this season, Raymond Central head wrestling coach Rick Weyers commented on the improvement he had seen in his youngest wrestlers, even if they still lost their matches.

The Mustangs wrestled 10 sophomores and freshman, all in the lightest 10 weight classes, which will lessen the impact of losing three seniors at the heavier weights next season.

Junior Zach Brown qualified for state for the ethic. second straight year, this year falling twice at 215, in part, at least, due to a shoulder injury suffered during the opening match in Lincoln. He’s hoping the young wrestlers learned more by wrestling varsity this past season.

The competition won’t get any easier, either with just 21 seniors in the 56 state qualifiers (from Raymond Central’s district. Twenty-four of the 32 qualifiers at 145 and lighter return next season.

10 Years Ago (2013)

Waverly Middle School has offered a contract to a new principal. At its March 4 meeting, the District 145 Board of Education reported that it would like to hire Ross Ricenbaw to be the new WMS principal. Ricenbaw’s one-year contract would be for $88,000.

Ricenbaw is the brother of Waverly High School principal Ryan Ricenbaw. He is currently the principal of East Butler High School in Brainard and previously taught history at Ralston Middle School.

His work at East Butler High School earned him the distinction of Outstanding New Principal for 2012 from the Nebraska State Association of Secondary Schools Principals.

Waverly’s offense struggled under the bright lights of Bob Devaney Sports Center, as the Vikings fell to Gretna 48-33 in the first round of the Boys Basketball State Championship.

Gretna packed the lane, forcing the Vikings to attempt to score from outside. But Waverly struggled to find of rhythm.

Waverly made just 23 percent of its shots. From outside the arc, the Vikings made just 3 of 22 attempts (14%).

Watton said he was proud of his team’s 18-8 season, which included a district championship and second place finish in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament. Of Waverly’s eight losses, six came to teams that qualified for the state tournament.