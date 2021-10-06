 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One, Six-Year Road, Bridge Construction program hearing set
0 comments

One, Six-Year Road, Bridge Construction program hearing set

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Waverly News

LINCOLN – The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Lancaster County Engineering Department will hold a public hearing on the One and Six-Year Road and Bridge Construction Program on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the County-City Building, located at 555 South 10th Street, Room 112. County Engineering staff will be available at 6 p.m. for questions and discussion.

The purpose of the meeting is to present information and receive comments pertinent to Lancaster County’s proposed One and Six-Year Road and Bridge Construction Program for fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027.

For more information about the Lancaster County Engineer, roads, and bridges, please visit the website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer or call 402-441-7681.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics