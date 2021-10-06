One, Six-Year Road, Bridge Construction program hearing set

LINCOLN – The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and the Lancaster County Engineering Department will hold a public hearing on the One and Six-Year Road and Bridge Construction Program on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the County-City Building, located at 555 South 10th Street, Room 112. County Engineering staff will be available at 6 p.m. for questions and discussion.
The purpose of the meeting is to present information and receive comments pertinent to Lancaster County’s proposed One and Six-Year Road and Bridge Construction Program for fiscal years beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027.
For more information about the Lancaster County Engineer, roads, and bridges, please visit the website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer or call 402-441-7681.