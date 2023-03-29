Thursday, March 30
Toddler Play Time, Greenwood Public Library, 12 p.m.
Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.
Bingo Night, Greenwood Public Library, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Kindergarten Round-Up, Eagle Elementary School
Bookmobile, Hamlow Elementary, 3:15 to 5 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
Waverly Area Kiwanis meeting, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Eagle Easter Egg Hunt, Eagle Village Park, 1 p.m.
Greenwood Easter Egg Hunt, Greenwood Park, 3 p.m.
Sunday, April 2
Waverly First Easter Egg Hunt, First United Methodist Church, 2 p.m.
Greenwood Historical Society Soup Supper, Greenwood Fire Station, 4 to 7 p.m.
Monday, April 3
Waverly Board of Education meeting, Central Office, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 4
Alvo Village Board meeting, Fire Barn, 7:30 p.m.
Raymond Village Board meeting, Raymond Fire Hall, 7 p.m.
Eagle Village Board meeting, community building, 7 p.m.
Thursday, April 6
Toddler Play Time, Greenwood Public Library, 12 p.m.
Story Time, Ceresco Community Library, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 8
Waverly Area Kiwanis meeting, Trackside, 7:30 a.m.
Bookmobile, Waverly Plaza, 3 to 5 p.m.